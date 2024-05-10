Highlights The Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. in the draft and possess cap space for a "big fish" in the trade market.

Tee Higgins and Davante Adams are receiving options on the market to pair with Kyler Murray.

Cameron Heyward could give the defense some needed leadership.

The Arizona Cardinals are putting all their eggs into the basket of their quarterback Kyler Murray for the 2024 season. The team drafted former Ohio State Buckeye Marvin Harrison Jr., the top wide receiver prospect in the NFL Draft.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon enters his second season with the Cardinals and finally has an offense taking shape. The Cardinals still have an estimated $29M in cap space, giving them enough wiggle room to land a big name in the trade market. They still could work on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball before training camp.

Arizona Cardinals Top Three Trade Targets

There are players with expiring contracts Arizona could make an offer for

Cardinals' Top Trade Targets Player Position Team 2024 Salary Tee Higgins WR CIN $21.8 Million Davante Adams WR LV $25.3 Million Cameron Heyward DE PIT $22.4 Million

This 2024 season looks like an uphill climb for the Cardinals, and they are far from a complete team. With so much young talent on their squad, they should target skilled veterans to fill out the roster.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Since the conclusion of the NFL Draft, all eyes have been on Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins as a top trade candidate. He has asked the Bengals for a trade, and the money lines up for the Cardinals, who are one of the few teams that can successfully extend Higgins to big money.

A trade like this would mean parting with a future Day 2 draft selection, and the Cardinals have a pick in every round of the 2025 draft. They drafted 12 players in the 2023 draft, so they should be okay parting with a later pick to acquire a much-needed threat in the passing game.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Tee Higgins has already recorded two 1000-yard seasons for a Bengals team where he is not the No. 1 receiver.

Higgins, 25, is so young that his bright future is still blinding. He already has 24 receiving touchdowns in four seasons. He has a career total of 3,684 receiving yards on 257 receptions and has the ability to take the next step by being the No. 1 receiver for another team.

It is reported that Arizona has an interest in bringing in former Jacksonville Jaguars' WR Zay Jones. The team should not be cheap and (only) sign a receiver like Jones. They need to pair Harrison Jr. with a legitimate No. 1 target if they are serious about building an effective offense around Murray that can be a substantial passing threat, and Higgins could be that guy.

The Cardinals have the money to make a competitive offer for a higher extension than most teams could. The question is if the Bengals care about Higgins "getting a bag" with another team if they can't compensate in draft capital.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

People have slept on Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams for most of his career, and the Cardinals should not find themselves uninterested in the elite receiver. He is a legitimate trade option for the Cardinals, and his future in Vegas continued to sound uncertain.

Adams is expected to make approximately $25.3M this upcoming season, so the Cardinals will have to be ready to not only part with a potentially high pick for the 31-year-old receiver, but they might have to cut some players, too. Even though Father Time is not on his side, the biggest difference between trading for Adams or trading for Higgins is that Adams is an established elite No. 1 receiver. The Cardinals need to make this trade if they think they can compete in the playoffs right now.

Even in what analysts called a "down year," Adams pulled in 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Adams' short route-running might be the perfect chocolate for Harrison Jr.'s peanut butter. Plus, with Trey McBride in the middle of the field, a trade like this gives the passing game a fully dynamic playbook.

This is an "all-in" move, but if they truly believe in Murray, it's the right move for a blossoming offense.

Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

This trade would be the longest of long shots, but acquiring a veteran like Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive end Cameron Heyward would give the Cardinals front-seven teeth. The team did the right thing and drafted former Missouri Tigers edge rusher Darius Robinson. His size makes him a great fit, but a hall-of-fame caliber veteran like Heyward could help him evolve into an elite talent.

Heyward is a six-time Pro Bowler, and although he isn't the flashy type of lineman, he still makes all the right plays.

The Steelers probably have no interest in trading him, but he is playing on a contract year, which means it would be fairer to him to go to a team that is willing to extend him despite his age. At the cost of draft picks and extending a 35-year-old, the Cardinals would have a locker room leader that fits their scheme perfectly.

It would cost upward to $20M a year to extend his current contract, but what good is depth if it delivers four to eight wins a year? If they want to start contending, blue-chip players earn wins.

These players could surrender their red and white uniforms as salary cap casualties

The NFL is a business, so after drafting 12 players in 2024 and potentially trying to land a big-fish free agent, the Cardinals need to consider shedding some hefty salaries. The Cardinals could trade away certain players that they can get a decent return for.

James Conner, RB

Running back James Conner is the identity of the Cardinals' run game, and it showed in his absence last season. Despite missing five games in 2023, Conner still ran for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. Losing him would require filling a big hole, who, ironically, finds the hole better than just about any back in the league.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: In 2023, the Cardinals averaged 139.1 rushing yards per game—James Conner accounted for 80 of those rushing yards.

Enter rookie and former FSU running back Trey Benson. They spent significant draft capital (No. 66 overall) on bringing in the bruiser running back. Conner is 29, which is like a dinosaur in the NFL, but this raptor can still sprint.

Clearing up Conner's $8.9M due this season would help the salary cap a bit for a bigger move, all while still having the security of Benson. If they can foist his contract onto one of the other teams with significant cap space, like the New England Patriots, they will have more wiggle room with the cap.

Budda Baker, S

Cardinals' safety Budda Baker is one of the top box-strong safeties in the NFL. He has been part of the Cardinals' defensive identity for years, yet, he is a realistic trade candidate if the team chooses to shed some contracts.

Baker would be a desirable trade target for many teams, but his contract might scare some partners away. He is scheduled to give the cap hit a $19M uppercut in 2024, and he is coming off a season where he didn't impress as much as in previous years.

The Cardinals drafted former Texas Tech Red Raider safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson in the fourth round. He is more of a "ball-hawking" free safety, so if the Cardinals did move on from Baker, it would leave a massive hole in the secondary. There are still options in free agency that are a lot cheaper than Baker's and can still help fill that hole.

This trade would be difficult to pull off, and they may have to agree to pay some of his $19M salary for this season. The Cardinals need to seriously ask, before training camp, if Baker's output is worth the money they are paying him.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.