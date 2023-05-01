Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could very well be facing a make-or-break year in his NFL career in 2023 following his team’s moves in the NFL Draft, Peter King has claimed.

The Arizona Cardinals made some moves during the 2023 NFL Draft that could be seen as highly questionable indeed. After a dreadful 2022 season in which they finished 4-13, good enough for the 3rd worst record in the league, they positioned themselves right at the top of the draft and in place to select one of the top talents.

With the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans both taking their franchise quarterbacks with the first two picks, the Cardinals had free rein to choose any of the other top prospects that you’d imagine would help them get the team back on track, such as Will Anderson Jr.

However, they traded down from the #3 spot to #6, allowing the Texans to take Anderson Jr instead. And whilst their selection at #6 in Paris Johnson Jr was a good selection, given where he ranked coming into the process, there were arguably far better players they could have picked from.

Which as Peter King claims, could provide them, and especially quarterback Kyler Murray with bigger problems down the line.

Arizona Cardinals could be causing problems for Kyler Murray

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King discussed the Cardinals’ strategy and how it will impact what they do during the 2024 draft, a draft that is set to feature the likes of Caleb Williams, one of the highest-touted quarterbacks coming out of college in recent years.

In there he claimed that Murray might need to show out this year in order to stop the Cardinals from moving on from him:

The Cardinals now are scheduled to own a league-high six picks in the first three rounds next year, and the first-rounders could be pure gold. PFF data analyst Timo Riske reported that after simulating the 2023 season 10,000 times, Arizona and Houston were favored to be the two worst teams in the NFL this season. Each team, PFF said, has a 46 percent chance to have a top-five pick in the draft next year—which would mean, of course, that Arizona would have two of the top five picks in the draft next year.

Think what that could mean. Clearly, it would leave Arizona as the leader in the clubhouse for the top pick in the draft, or the ability to deal for the top pick, which could be a great quarterback—maybe Caleb Williams of USC or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. That, of course, puts pressure on Kyler Murray with a new coaching staff and administration and coming off knee surgery, to show he’s a premier player when he returns sometime this fall.

Clock already ticking for Kyler Murray with the Cardinals?

Whilst Murray has undoubtedly shone during his time in the NFL so far, enough for the Cardinals to offer him a monster contract last year, the organisation has shown that they are willing to move on from quarterbacks if they don’t feel they’re good enough, just look at Josh Rosen.

And given that current GM Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t play a role in drafting him, they might see it as the first real chance to put their own mark down on the franchise. So if Murray doesn’t play well this year, he might find himself getting moved out of the desert quicker than he probably anticipated.