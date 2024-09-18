Key Takeaways The Cardinals impressed in Week 2 with a dominating win over the Rams, showcasing offensive firepower and defensive tenacity.

Kyler Murray shines with a perfect passer rating while Marvin Harrison Jr. bursts onto the scene.

The Cardinals' success relies on continued high-level play from offense and improving defense, particularly in the secondary.

Many people chalked the Arizona Cardinals ' play in Week 1 up to a bad game by the Buffalo Bills . After a complete and total demolition of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, those same people should be coming to the realization that they severely underestimated the Cardinals.

Fans went about 311 days without seeing Kyler Murray on the football field, sidelined by a significant ACL injury that kept him out for most of the 2023 season. His limited return late last season, with the team already out of playoff contention, hardly did justice to his potential. It seems as though many have forgotten the type of electrifying playmaker Murray can be when he's fully healthy and leading this team.

Against the Rams, the Cardinals reminded everyone what they're capable of with a dominating performance that showcased both offensive firepower and defensive tenacity. Murray’s connection with rookie sensation Marvin Harrison Jr. ignited the offense, while the defense suffocated a Rams team that had no answers. This wasn't just about one player returning to form; it was a statement from the entire team that they are not to be overlooked.

Related 'He's Everything People Said': Cardinals' First-Round Pick is Meeting Expectations The scion of a Hall of Famer, Arizona's first-rounder enters the league with extremely high expectations, but has met them all so far.

Rookie WR Bursting Onto the Scene

Marvin Harrison Jr. did all of his damage in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns in the frame.

© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals' performance against the Rams was the kind of complete team effort that makes you sit up and take notice. This wasn't just a win; it was a loud declaration that the Cardinals, and in particular Kyler Murray, are all the way back. Murray, who didn't seem to be 100% when he returned last season following a lengthy recovery from his ACL injury, looked every bit the dynamic playmaker fans had been missing.

After the team's highly-anticipated 2024 first-round pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., had just three targets and a single catch for a measly four yards in a Week 1 loss to a good Buffalo Bills team, Murray was asked about the Ohio State standout's lack of production. He responded with:

As a quarterback, obviously, you’re going through your reads. Sometimes the ball goes to him, but that’s not my job. I have a sense and a feel for guys when they don’t get the ball and when they are getting the ball, but I leave that up to Drew [Petzing]. He tells me, "Don’t worry about that type of stuff. Just keep playing your game and get the ball to where the ball is supposed to go.

Things were much different from the very first drive of the Cardinals' Week 2 matchup against the Rams. Murray's chemistry with Harrison Jr. was immediate and electric, with the current Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite being targeted five times in the first 15 minutes of the game, catching four of them for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The ball did come his way three more times throughout the next three quarters, but he wasn't able to come down with any of them.

There's no denying that the young receiver still has areas he needs to improve, potentially the most important of those improvements is his ability to consistently create separation. Harrison Jr. is a big-bodied wideout who's known for making contested catches with his strong hands, so separation isn't as crucial for him as it may be for other receivers. However, an average of 2 yards of separation currently has him ranked 134th among wideouts with 2+ catches a game, according to NFL Pro Stats.

Harrison Jr.'s game is eerily similar to former Cardinal, DeAndre Hopkins — another receiver who wasn't known for separation but was still able to produce with his size and strong hands. In two of Hopkins' three seasons with the Cards, he finished with under 3 yards of separation, providing a blueprint for how a receiver with that skillset can be successful in this offense.

Cardinals' Complete Performance Puts Them in the Contender Conversation

With both the offense and defense firing on all cylinders, the Arizona Cardinals are real contenders.

Kyler Murray is playing like he's on a mission to reclaim his spot as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Finishing Sunday's game against the Rams with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, Murray became just the second player in NFL history with 250+ passing yards and 50+ rushing yards to hit that mark.

The four incompletions thrown to Harrison Jr. were Murray's only on the day, with all other receivers catching every ball that came their way.

Coming off a poor Week 1 performance in which they allowed four sacks, another 13 quarterback pressures, and got their running back a lousy 3.1 yards per carry on 16 attempts, the Cardinals' offensive line seems like they're starting to put it all together. Against the Rams, James Connor got all the way up to 5.8 yards per carry while Murray sat in a much more comfortable pocket, taking only one sack in the game.

The Cardinals' Defense Did Their Part Too

Is this level of play sustainable on both sides of the ball?

© Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals defense front got Matthew Stafford on the ground five times, pressuring him another 12. They were also able to hold Kyren Williams to an astounding 2.1 yards a carry on his 12 attempts; virtually eliminating any threat of the play action and allowing their pass rushers to play freely.

Arizona's secondary is certainly the weak point of their defense, but they took three cornerbacks in this year's NFL Draft to try and address that issue — two of them coming in the second and third rounds. With fellow defensive back Jalen Thompson struggling for the second straight week, there's a good chance the second-round draft pick, Max Melton, sees significantly more playing time as the season progresses.

While it may be unrealistic to think that Kyler Murray's going to be able to consistently replicate this type of performance that earned him a perfect passer rating or to think that the Cardinals' defensive front will continue to sack quarterbacks five times each game, it's not unrealistic to think that they can continue to play at an extremely high level.

GIVMESPORT Key Stat: Harrison Jr. has recorded two drops in two games, which is tied for second most in the NFL, behind Amari Cooper's four.

As Harrison Jr. continues to carve out his place in the offense — while eliminating the uncharacteristic drops — this Cardinals' offense is going to find new ways to be explosive, allowing them to get out to a lead much like they did against the Rams. What takes this team from a threat to upset someone in the Wild Card round to a legitimate Super Bowl contender is their running game. Once they have a comfortable lead, they have the ability to hand the ball off to a workhorse back that can grind out the rest of the game while the clock keeps ticking.

The defense will need to keep rising to the occasion, especially against stronger and healthier offenses down the line, but they showed enough promise on Sunday to inspire confidence.

Arizona Cardinals' Remaining Regular Season Schedule Week Date Opponent Broadcast 3 Sun, Sep 22 vs. Detroit Lions FOX 4 Sun, Sep 29 vs. Washington Commanders FOX 5 Sun, Oct 6 @ San Francisco 49ers FOX 6 Sun, Oct 13 @ Green Bay Packers FOX 7 Mon, Oct 21 vs. Los Angeles Chargers ESPN 8 Sun, Oct 27 @ Miami Dolphins FOX 9 Sun, Nov 3 vs. Chicago Bears CBS 10 Sun, Nov 10 vs. New York Jets CBS 12 Sun, Nov 24 @ Seattle Seahawks FOX 13 Sun, Dec 1 @ Minnesota Vikings FOX 14 Sun, Dec 8 vs. Seattle Seahawks CBS 15 Sun, Dec 15 vs. New England Patriots CBS 16 Sun, Dec 22 @ Carolina Panthers FOX 17 Sun, Dec 29 @ Los Angeles Rams TBD 18 Sun, Jan 5 vs. San Francisco 49ers TBD

With the defensive front creating havoc and the secondary gradually finding its rhythm, they won’t need to shoulder the entire burden — particularly with an offense like the Cardinals have.

If the defense can keep up the pressure and force mistakes while Murray and the offense handle their business, the Cardinals won’t just be a tough out; they’ll be a real threat to win it all.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.