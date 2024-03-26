Highlights The Minnesota Vikings need a QB and could trade for the No. 4 pick, citing past success with draft trade-ups.

Monti Ossenfort was a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots, so he should know a little about what it takes to lead a team to the pinnacle of football. In the 2023 NFL Draft, Arizona's then first-year general manager did some heavy wheeling and dealing, sending the third overall pick to the Houston Texans for the 12th overall pick before trading back up for the sixth overall pick, ending the deal with picks 1.6 and 3.81 in exchange for 1.12, 2.34, and 5.168.

The barrage of draft-day trades ended with a deal with the Detroit Lions that turned into offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. With that being said, GM Ossenfort isn't going to trade just to trade.

There must be a major benefit to the deals, such as being able to select a player like Johnson Jr., and Ossenfort is keeping his eyes and ears open leading up to next month's draft.

The Cardinals' GM hinted at the team's potential plans for the No. 4 overall pick in a joint press conference with head coach Jonathan Gannon:

There will be a big neon sign that says 'open' and I don't like it blinking, it messes with my eyes, but we're always going to be listening.

Knowing that the Cardinals are listening to offers, let’s take a look at four possible trade partners for Arizona’s No. 4 overall pick.

Minnesota Vikings - 11th Overall Pick

Kirk Cousins is out, and Minnesota is now in need of a franchise QB

The problem for every team that wants to move up to Arizona's No. 4 spot to take a quarterback is that the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and Patriots, the first three picks in the first round, find themselves in the same boat. So the question is, would the Minnesota Vikings be willing to pay the high price required to move into a slot that would probably net them the fourth-best QB left on the board?

This is uncharted territory for the Vikings as they've had an incredibly reliable signal caller in Kirk Cousins, who ranks fourth in the league in passing yards (13,081), fourth in pass attempts (1,907), and sixth in passing touchdowns (94). Cousins was the rock that held the team together, and now he's taken his talents to Atlanta.

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Stats (2021-2023) QB Games (Starts) Completion % Passing TDs INTs QB Rating Kirk Cousins 41 (41) 66.8% 80 26 98.7 Nick Mullens 9 (3) 69.9% 8 9 91.0 Joshua Dobbs 5 (4) 62.9% 5 5 76.4 Sean Mannion 1 (1) 61.1% 1 0 84.1 Jaren Hall 3 (2) 65.0% 0 1 70.4 Kellen Mond 1 (0) 66.7% 0 0 70.1

Minnesota recently made a deal that landed them the No. 23 overall pick, and that second first-round pick acquired from Houston could very well be used to trade up for a quarterback.

This strategy has worked before. In 2018, the Buffalo Bills traded from No. 21 to No. 12, then leveraged those picks to move to No. 7, which turned into Josh Allen. In 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles traded from No. 13 to No. 8, then up to No. 2, and took Carson Wentz.

New York Giants - 6th Overall Pick

Is Danny Dimes time in New York over?

The New York Giants appear more than ready to replace Daniel Jones. The good news is: there isn't much to replace. Since Jones’ rookie season in 2019, the Giants are 30th in points scored (1,510), 27th in passing touchdowns (89), and 31st in passing yards (15,996).

The Giants could land the seemingly ubiquitous J.J. McCarthy without making a move. However, there seems to be no real consensus as to what McCarthy is. The former Michigan signal caller has been seen as everything from a top-10 pick, to a mid-to-late first-rounder.

Top Rated QB Draft Prospects QB Games Completion % Passing TDs Interceptions QB Rating Caleb Williams 37 66.9% 93 14 169.3 Drake Maye 30 64.9% 63 16 154.1 Jayden Daniels 55 66.3% 89 20 158.4 J.J. McCarthy 40 67.6% 49 11 160.5 Michael Penix 49 63.3% 96 34 146.6 Bo Nix 61 66.4% 113 26 149.6

So, how much would it cost to move up two slots? And how much is it worth? New York is a bit hamstrung by the fact that their second-round pick is owned by the Carolina Panthers, and the Cardinals may be hard to tempt with only a third to add on.

Arizona must also consider whether dropping just two spots would cost them a significant drop in available talent. While it's only two spots, sometimes picking fourth instead of sixth is the difference between an All-Pro player and a draft-day bust.

Arizona has shown they are hopelessly devoted to quarterback Kyler Murray, going so far as to tweet that he is their franchise quarterback. That leaves Marvin Harrison Jr. as the most likely to go to guy at No. 4 for Arizona. With that being said, draft day is always full of surprises, and if Harrison Jr. gets snapped up in the top three, it would make sense for the Cardinals to trade back to add another first or second-round pick.

Las Vegas Raiders - 13th Overall Pick

The Raiders have been consistently mediocre

Since 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders have been in the middle of the pack in just about every significant offensive category. They are 19th in points (1101), 12th in passing yards (11,881), 12th in passing touchdowns (71), 26th in rushing yards (5218), and tied for 20th in rushing touchdowns (37). So, the Raiders have a lot of holes to fill.

They do have options outside the draft to fill their need for a quarterback. They signed free agent Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract with $15 million guaranteed, and they also have second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who started 10 games last year and put up some decent numbers. However, drafting a rookie quarterback is certainly still a possibility.

Las Vegas Raiders Stats (2021-2023) Stat Raiders Games 51 Wins 24 Losses 27 Winning % .471 Points For 1,101 Points Against 1,188 Point Differential -87

Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce recently made it clear that they are looking for a long-term solution for the game’s most important position:

You want the face of your franchise to be the quarterback, to be that guy you can count on for the next few years.

A deal to move up to one of the top four spots would not be a cheap endeavor, almost certainly costing the Raiders their 2025 first-rounder. For the Cardinals, moving from No. 4 to No. 11 would be a significant drop, but acquiring an extra pick in 2025 while still staying in the top 15 this year could be a very attractive offer.

Denver Broncos - 12th Overall Pick

The Broncos find themselves in a very crowded “we need a quarterback” club

Denver resides firmly in the no man’s land of picks at No.12. The Broncos would love to move up, but the problem is, they don't have a lot of draft capital to spend. Denver doesn't have a second-round pick in this year’s draft, and they gave up three first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 to get Russell Wilson and Sean Payton.

After the Wilson debacle, do they play once bitten, twice shy and hope that McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., or Bo Nix is still available at No. 12? Or were they burned but not scarred, and go fearlessly in for the big deal?

Denver Broncos Quarterback Stats (2021-2023) QB Games (Starts) Completion % Passing TDs INTs QB Rating Russell Wilson 30 (30) 63.3% 42 19 90.9 Teddy Bridgewater 14 (14) 66.9% 18 7 94.9 Drew Lock 6 (3) 60.4% 2 2 80.4 Brett Rypian 5 (2) 58.9% 2 4 62.4 Jarrett Stidham 3 (2) 60.6% 2 1 87.7

Over the last three seasons, Denver is fourth from the bottom in points scored (1,584), 19th in points allowed (1,856), and their 49 rushing touchdowns rank them fourth from the bottom. Denver could use more than just a QB, but will have to determine if trading up for someone they believe to be a franchise player is worth it, rather than staying put or even trading down to acquire more draft capitol to begin a rebuild.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.