Highlights Arjen Robben completed the Rotterdam Marathon in 2:58:33, showcasing his persistence and work rate.

The former Dutch footballer achieved this feat after retiring from professional football in 2021.

Robben's marathon time placed him among the top marathon runners, highlighting his athletic abilities beyond football.

Football fans remember Arjen Robben for being a menace on the wing, a pure speed merchant who would cut in on his left foot and clinically finish. But the Dutchman swapped short bursts of speed for long-distance running in April 2023, as he completed the Rotterdam Marathon in an insanely good time.

Robben retired from professional football in 2019 but then in June 2020, he announced his return to the game, signing with FC Groningen. He then finally announced his second and final retirement in July 2021.

The winger spent most of his career at German giants Bayern Munich. During that time, he scored 144 goals and provided an additional 101 assists. He also made 96 appearances for the Netherlands, playing in the 2010 World Cup final against Spain, and scoring 37 goals during his international career.

But it seems as though his sporting talents extend beyond the football pitch, as proven by his long-distance running feat.

Robben’s Brilliant Marathon Time

Completed in 3 hours 14 minutes

In a wonderful career, the attacker also had spells at PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid and Chelsea, and won several league titles and cups over his career. And, as mentioned before, his playing days came to an end in 2021 at the club where he made his senior football debut, Groningen.

But he has not enjoyed retirement as one might expect, instead challenging himself in a different sporting environment. The Dutchman decided to attempt the Rotterdam Marathon in 2022 for the first time, completing the 42-kilometre run in 3:13:40 in his first attempt.

Unsatisfied with his time though, Robben decided to enter again for 2023. And he completed the course in a staggeringly good time of 2:58:33. It’s a phenomenal effort from the ex-pro, and you can watch him crossing the finish line below.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robben was the third-highest-rated player (90) in FIFA 15, behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arjen Robben's Netherlands Career Debut April 30, 2003 Final Game October 10, 2017 Caps 96 Goals 37 Assists 34

Robben on his Marathon Run

“I'm really broken, but I made it"

To put things into perspective, running 42km in around three hours means averaging a kilometre just over every four minutes. And that incredible pace was enough to place Robben 1189th out of 16,837 other runners.

That’s an astonishingly fast pace. And what is even more impressive is that the male and female record holders for the event are Bashir Abdi and Tiki Gelana, with times of 2:03:36 and 2:18:58 respectively.

Unsurprisingly, Robben spoke after the event about how tough he had found the race. After the event, he told The Sun:

“I'm really broken, but I made it. For a sprinter like me, such a distance is very long. But I like sports and challenges. I'm no longer a top athlete, but I can say I think it's top sport when you can run a marathon in under three hours. “That comes very close to winning a major football title. Great, I can tick that off.”

For a player who will be remembered both as one of the greatest Dutch footballers of all time, as well as one of the best wingers to ever play in the Champions League, an achievement such as this goes to show that so much of what he managed in his footballing career would have been down to persistence and work-rate, not just pure footballing ability.

It's little wonder then that the wonderful wideman ended his time as a footballer having lifted major honours in Holland, Spain, England and Germany – winning a league title in each of those nations.

During his Bayern Munich days, legendary coach Pep Guardiola referred to Robben in glowing terms, saying: "Robben is a gift for me, he’s a very intelligent player." And with his blend of physical and technical attributes, he certainly would have been a dream asset for any manager.

Stats via Transfermarkt.