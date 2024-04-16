Highlights Dustin Poirier surprisingly leapfrogged other contenders to fight for the UFC lightweight title.

Poirier will face Islam Makhachev in June at UFC 302, despite Arman Tsarukyan's impressive win at UFC 300.

Dana White values fighters like Poirier who step up for quick turnarounds, setting up a compelling chess match for the lightweight belt.

The race to compete for Islam Makhachev’s undisputed UFC championship was cleared up Saturday after UFC 300 finished, which had two premiere lightweight fights that were — originally — thought to produce a challenger to the 155-pound throne.

With former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira taking on Arman Tsarukyan, and fan-favorites Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje pitted against one another, we thought a No.1 contender would emerge. Tsarukyan had seemed the perfect candidate for Makhachev because of the way in which he dominated the very dangerous Oliveira. Even Holloway produced one of the most iconic combat sports moments of all time when he eviscerated Gaethje in the final second of a war.

But leapfrogging Tsarukyan and Holloway to fight Makhachev in June, though, isn't any of the UFC 300 competitors, but two-time lightweight challenger, Dustin Poirier, who is hot off a stunning knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299.

Recent UFC Lightweight History

The 155-pound division has been a rollercoaster ride for the last 18 months

Since Islam Makhachev beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in 2022, the UFC’s lightweight division has been looking for some semblance of consistency. Makhachev welcomed Alex Volkanovski for a chance to become only the UFC’s 10th two-division champion, but the Australian was unable to win at lightweight despite multiple attempts to snatch Makhachev's belt.

Gaethje ran a gauntlet when he finished Poirier last year, and attempted to defeat Holloway in a similar fashion, having knocked him to the floor, but ultimately came unstuck over the weekend.

Related UFC Release Mic'd Up Footage of Ref Reacting to Holloway's KO of Gaethje Marc Goddard was in audible shock at Max Holloway's huge knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

With Oliveira and Gaethje both losing, that left the UFC to choose between Poirier — who made a statement with his knockout of rising contender Saint-Denis recently — and Tsarukyan, who beat a former champion at UFC 300.

Though Poirier got the nod, there is an interesting backstory.

Why Poirier Not Tsarukyan Explained

Dana White Loves When Fighters Step Up To The Challenge

Taking a quick turnaround fight for UFC athletes that are looking to finally break through to championship status is a roll of the dice that has produced some of the most memorable wins in UFC history, but also some misfortune as well.

Wins like Nate Diaz over Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping over Luke Rockhold will live in infamy for their dramatics, but quick turnaround losses like Francis Ngannou to Stipe Miocic and Aljamain Sterling to Sean O’Malley have been costly.

Following Tsarukyan’s huge win on the UFC 300 main card, it was reported by Match TV that UFC executives went with Poirier to fight Makhachev on the 1st of June in the UFC 302 main event instead of Tsarukyan because the Armenian fighter reportedly needed more time to prepare for a title fight. This was later confirmed on The MMA Hour, where Tsarukyan explained, in detail, why he'd rather wait than rush back into a training camp.

Close

"When I left the Octagon, right away Hunter [Campbell] came and said 'June 1st, Islam'. I said, 'I gotta think' and it was like, what, seven weeks left, and I can't [return] too fast so I gotta rest a little bit and have a camp. And if it was at the end of June, yea, I would take that fight because I have at least 10 weeks. You know — two weeks' rest, and eight weeks for preparation. And, like, why I gotta take the same risk I did with the first fight [against Islam]. It's the same thing — short notice. I wanna be ready and I wanna have a full training camp and why, if I'm No.1-contender, why I gotta take a risk?"

The show must go on, though, and the UFC brass needed a main event for UFC 302. Ultimately, Poirier's momentum was enough for the American to get a third title tilt. The booking makes sense because of scheduling. Also, when we finally do get to the 1st of June, nobody will be complaining about the Poirier-Makhachev fight as it's a wonderful chess match between two master craftsmen.

What's next for Tsarukyan is a bit blurry, but he is in a perfect position to challenge for a title by the end of the year.