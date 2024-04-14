Highlights Tsarukyan appeared to throw a punch at a fan during his UFC 300 ring walk.

Incident was captured on the UFC pay-per-view broadcast.

Tsarukyan needed security to escort him from the cage.

Arman Tsarukyan appeared to throw a punch at a fan as he made his walk to the Octagon before defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. The incident took place as the Armenia entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with security forced to intervene to ensure the situation didn't escalate.

Arman Tsarukyan Brawls With Fan During UFC 300 Ring Walk

Armenian fighter had to be restrained by security

It's unclear what caused the issue between Tsarukyan and the crowd member, but footage taken by another fan in attendance showed the 27-year-old taking a deliberate step to his right just seconds into the ring walk to take a swing at his target. Although officials managed to drag him away, Tsarukyan appeared to make another attempt at landing a blow on the person in question. The final few moments of the exchange were captured on the UFC 300 pay-per-view broadcast.

The drama didn't distract the lightweight contender too badly as he went on to defeat Oliveira by split decision. However, veteran MMA reporter John Morgan confirmed after the fight that Tsarukyan required security to escort him back to the dressing room. Crazy scenes on a huge night for the UFC.

More to follow...