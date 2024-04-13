Highlights Arman Tsarukyan's voice changed drastically after cutting weight for UFC 300, raising concerns among fans.

The upcoming fight against Charles Oliveira poses a significant challenge for Tsarukyan amidst his impressive winning streak in the lightweight division.

UFC 300 will be a historic event with stacked fights, including Justin Gaethje defending his 'BMF' title and Zhang Weili defending her championship.

UFC fans have been left stunned by the dramatic change in Arman Tsarukyan’s voice after cutting weight for his upcoming bout at UFC 300 on the 13th of April.

Arman Tsarukyan is a UFC fighter currently competing in the lightweight division and is scheduled to face Charles Oliveira at this weekend’s UFC 300 event. He is coming off the back of a three-fight winning streak that has seen him shoot up to fourth in the lightweight rankings. The 27-year-old’s last fight came in December 2023, where he defeated Beneil Dariush by knockout in just 64 seconds, earning him the ‘Performance of the Night’ accolade.

But the Armenian-Russian fighter is set for arguably the biggest test of his career thus far as he prepares to meet Oliveira in the Octagon. The legendary Brazilian is currently ranked number one in the lightweight division and is a former lightweight champion.

The lightweight division is arguably the most stacked division in the UFC right now, with the likes of Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier also looking to chase down the dominant champion Islam Makhachev. But both Oliveira and Tsarukyan will be hoping that a victory this weekend will put them at the front of the line for a shot at the UFC lightweight championship.

Concerns For Arman Tsarukyan

The fighter's voice changed drastically after his gruelling weight cut for UFC 300

However, the main talking point surrounding Arman Tsarukyan in the build-up to UFC 300 seems to be about the significant change in his voice after cutting weight for his upcoming bout.

Tsarukyan usually has a fairly deep voice, but speaking with the TNT Sports panel following his UFC 300 weigh-in, the fighter’s voice sounded weak, raspy, and dehydrated. Championship Rounds on X (formerly Twitter) has uploaded a video comparing the fighter’s voice before and after his weight cut, and you can hear the drastic difference.

It is well known in combat sports that dramatic weight cuts can have a significant effect on the fighter’s body and overall health and this is just another reminder of the strains fighters put their bodies through in the lead up to their fights. Hopefully, this isn’t a sign of anything serious for Tsarukyan and can simply be solved by rehydrating his body and getting him in prime shape before tonight’s bout.

UFC 300 Card

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill headlines the historic event

Elsewhere on the UFC 300 card this Saturday, Justin Gaethje will be defending his ‘BMF’ title, which he won by defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, against the most significant striker in UFC history Max Holloway. Zhang Weili will also be defending her UFC women’s strawweight championship against fellow Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event.

There is also a stacked undercard for UFC’s landmark event with the likes of Jiri Prochazka and Aljamain Sterling competing on the prelims, as well as Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison making her UFC debut against Holly Holm. But the main event of the milestone event will feature Jamahal Hill challenging Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight championship.