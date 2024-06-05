Highlights Broja may decide to leave Stamford Bridge in a bid for more playing time, largely due to limited opportunities.

A trio of Premier League sides, as well as clubs in Europe, are interested in Broja as his price tag decreases.

Suitors are unlikely to offer more than £20 million for Broja, though Chelsea demand £50m for his services.

After a tumultuous loan spell with west London-based outfit Fulham, Chelsea striker Armando Broja has revealed, while talking exclusively to The Athletic, that he would want to leave Stamford Bridge in order to get back into his groove.

Slough-born Broja, in a bid for increased game time, moved to Craven Cottage in the mid-season transfer window for a reported fee of £4 million. However, thanks to a host of reasons, the centre forward has just a paltry 80 minutes of Fulham action under his belt.

The Albanian marksman, despite his lack of recent minutes in the top flight, is still highly rated in the Premier League echo chamber and could be set for a career-defining move in the summer months, though his Stamford Bridge contract expires in the summer of 2028.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his 171-game club career thus far, the 22-year-old has scored 44 goals and notched 10 assists.

Broja Would Leave Chelsea

‘Nothing has been decided yet’

A Cobham graduate, Broja has that affinity with the Stamford Bridge fanbase. That said, his difficulties of breaking through into the senior side are clear to see - and it’s yet to be revealed whether newly appointed boss Enzo Maresca sees him as part of his plans.

In his 38-appearance stint for the Blues, Broja managed to weigh in with a mere three goals, with him proving more of a sharpshooter on loan with Southampton and Vitesse and while in the club’s academy ranks. Still just 22 years of age, the youngster has plenty of time to grow and develop - but whether Chelsea will provide that platform is yet to be seen.

Armando Broja - Senior Statistics Club Appearances Minutes Goals Assists Chelsea 38 1,163 3 1 Southampton 38 2,339 9 0 Vitesse Arnhem 34 2,176 11 3 Fulham 8 80 0 1

In his exclusive interview with The Athletic, the hitman said that 'of course' he'd like to move on to pastures new if that meant that he'd get back in his groove of scoring goals. That said, Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea are looking for a fee around the £50 million mark for a club to take him off their hands.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but if I need to go somewhere else to get back in my groove, then of course I would want to do that."

The 20-cap Albania international also suggested there’s ‘no better feeling’ knowing that you play for a club who will defend you and back you to the end no matter whether you make the odd mistake. Whether he could receive that at a club the size and stature of Chelsea is, however, a huge doubt.

“As a player, there is no better feeling than being on the pitch and knowing you have a club and a team who defends you; a club who allow you to make mistakes because they know you will become something.”

Everton Emerge as Potential Suitor

Wolves and Crystal Palace also admirers

One club that could offer Broja a lease of life, all while still playing English top tier football, is Everton, as the Toffees look to strengthen in the forward department - especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future hanging in the balance.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, respected journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Everton are one of a number of teams that are monitoring his situation as his short - and not very sweet - loan spell at Fulham comes to an end.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Monaco, Stuttgart and Al-Shabab are also in the mix of teams that admire the man in question, with a switch to Saudi Arabia not off the cards, despite his tender age. Jacobs insisted that Broja’s price tag had decreased thanks to a lack of goals and minutes and Craven Cottage.

That said, he suggested that most suitors for the in-demand striker are unwilling to offer anything north of £20 million, all things considered. Given Nicolas Jackson’s 17-goal inaugural season and reports suggesting Chelsea are eyeing a move for Benjamin Sesko, it could be the right time for Broja to move on permanently.