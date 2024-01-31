Highlights Aston Villa have shown interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja and have made an enquiry, offering Jhon Duran as part of a deal.

Villa, along with West Ham, Fulham, and Wolves, are keen on Broja, but Chelsea's asking price of £50m could be a deterrent.

Villa's pursuit of Broja may be hindered by Duran's recent injury, and Broja's game time could be limited due to competition with Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa have shown an interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja and have made an enquiry, with journalist Ben Jacobs explaining to GIVEMESPORT that they've offered Jhon Duran as part of a deal to bring him to Villa Park.

After such an impressive start to the season, Unai Emery has plenty of credit in the bank to be able to reinforce his squad in the January transfer window. Although it's been pretty quiet for the Midlands outfit so far, they're working hard behind the scenes to try and secure reinforcements before the window slams shut on Thursday evening.

If the Villans want to continue their charge for Champions League qualification, then new additions may be necessary. One player they're now being linked with is Chelsea striker Broja, with reports suggesting that Duran could be heading to Stamford Bridge. However, Emery and his recruitment team are likely to face plenty of competition to secure the signature of Broja if the Albanian international is available before the end of the window.

Villa among sides interested in Broja

As per Evening Standard, Chelsea are now open to offloading Broja in the January transfer window, with the Blues valuing him at around £50m. However, the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham United, Fulham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all keen on the former Southampton loanee, but Chelsea's asking price is likely to be a deterrent. It's understood that the interested parties value him at between £30m-£40m.

Jhon Duran vs Armando Broja - 2023/24 Premier League comparison Jhon Duran Armando Broja Appearances 0(14) 6 (7) Minutes 174 455 Goals 2 1 Assists 0 0 Yellow cards 4 3 Pass success rate 66.7% 89.2% Aerial duels won per game 0.6 0.3 Shots per game 0.9 1 Overall rating 6.28 6.32 All stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 30/01/2024

Journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are considering Villa striker Duran as an option and could make a move before the window closes on Thursday. With Chelsea and Villa considering a move for each other's centre-forwards, it will be interesting to see whether they can come to an agreement this month. However, a recent injury to Duran may have scuppered Villa's chance of bringing Broja to Villa Park. The Colombian forward has been ruled out for weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Whether Broja would be keen on a move to Villa remains to be seen, as his game time could be limited due to having to compete with Ollie Watkins for the number nine spot.

Ben Jacobs - Aston Villa make enquiry for Broja

Jacobs has suggested that Villa have made an enquiry to Chelsea about signing Broja, offering Duran as part of the deal. The journalist has claimed that West Ham made an offer of £33m in the summer of 2022, and Fulham and Wolves are also keen, so Villa might not be as active with their pursuit of Broja as others are. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"In 2022, West Ham in that summer window made a £33m offer, and even something around that mark again might potentially be successful, depending on the structure. So Wolves and Fulham are the two main ones to watch. We can't entirely discount Aston Villa, because they did make an enquiry with a view to a swap deal with Jhon Duran, who's now injured, potentially going the other way. There was no formal bid made, but it shows you that Aston Villa were also considering Broja. So we wait and see whether they reignite that interest having made an approach. And then we know West Ham have held a historical interest and a move at this stage from them is termed unlikely. So there's four potential suitors but there's two that are more active and that's Fulham and Wolves."

Unai Emery going all out for Championship star

As per The Athletic, Villa are continuing to push to sign Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers and have lodged a third offer worth around £15m inclusive of add-ons. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rogers wants to join the Midlands outfit and the conversations are positive, with Emery continuing to insist.

Middlesbrough secured the signature of Rogers for a fee of just £2m after prising him away from Manchester City, and they could be set to make a hefty profit on the youngster already, despite him only joining the North East club in the summer.