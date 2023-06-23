Chelsea forward Armando Broja will 'thrive' under Mauricio Pochettino, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young striker is currently recovering from a horrific injury, but it could be a huge season ahead for Broja.

Chelsea news - Armando Broja

Broja, who has been described as 'fearless' by Micah Richards, has consistently been linked with a move away from Chelsea since returning from his loan spell at Southampton.

Last summer, West Ham United submitted a £30m offer for Broja, according to The Guardian, which was rejected by Chelsea.

Reports in Italy have suggested that West Ham are once again looking to sign Broja as a replacement for Gianluca Scamacca, who could be leaving the Hammers.

The 21-year-old has been out since December after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, but according to the Evening Standard, the Albanian striker is ahead of schedule and is likely to return during pre-season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Broja has not been discussed as part of a deal which could see Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo move to Stamford Bridge.

Romano adds that Pochettino wants to work with Broja during pre-season after his injury.

Now, journalist Brown has claimed that he expects Broja to thrive under the former Tottenham Hotspur manager.

What has Brown said about Broja?

Brown has suggested that something has to change for Chelsea in attack, and Broja could be the answer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They also have Broja coming back from injury and I would like to see him given a chance there. I think he's someone who could thrive under Pochettino, but it's clear that something needs to happen for Chelsea up front.

"I think there needs to be a change of striker there, and they need to find the right option, whether that's in the transfer market or in the squad."

Could Broja lead the line for Chelsea next season?

With Kai Havertz in talks to join Premier League rivals Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also likely to leave the club, this could be a chance for Broja to stake his claim.

However, the Blues are close to securing a deal to sign Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson.

It certainly won't be easy for Broja to come straight in and lead the line for Chelsea, but there's potential for him to be involved in first-team proceedings rather than being sent out on loan.

When Broja was just 19 years old, he joined Southampton on a temporary deal, scoring six Premier League goals in 21 starts, as per FBref - an impressive return and proof he has the ability to score goals in England's top flight.