After a pretty terrible start to the season, Chelsea got their first win in the month of September on Wednesday against Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup. Not only was it their first win of the month, but Nicolas Jackson's sole strike was their first goal of the month too. It was a refreshing performance from the Blues who have struggled immensely in the Premier League so far, but their fans are far from happy.

While the result was satisfying enough, the Stamford Bridge faithful are incensed over an offside call on Armando Broja that stopped the forward from bursting into a one-on-one situation late in the contest and after seeing footage of the decision, we can see why. While officials don't have it easy, and refereeing can be one of the toughest jobs in football, this is easily one of the worst offside calls we've ever seen. In a moment that truly has to be seen to be believed, a video of the call has emerged online and it's got Chelsea fans furious.

Was the offside call that bad?

In one of the most baffling offside decisions we've ever seen, Broja was adjudged to have been offside when a ball was played through to him in the 91st minute, despite the fact he was still inside his own half when the pass was made. In one of the most basic of offside rules, a player can't be offside if he's inside his own half, no matter where the defenders are. It's one you're taught at a very young age and one certainly every single official in football should be well aware of.

Somehow, though, they didn't seem to realise that against Brighton and whether it was due to being unaware of the rule, which is pretty embarrassing for the referees, or they somehow thought he was in the opposition's half, which is also pretty embarrassing, there's no way to describe the call other than as one of the worst ever. It's playground stuff and the sort of mistake that categorically shouldn't be happening in a game at the level of the Carabao Cup.

To make things worse, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was actually booked and punished for protesting against the call. What sort of message is it sending that the referees can make a call as poor as this one, yet punish and ultimately fine the man in charge of the team they're failing? It's not a good look for the officials at all. Fortunately, Chelsea still came away with the win.

How did Chelsea play against Brighton?

After a rough start to the campaign, many expected Chelsea to struggle against Brighton and probably even lose, but Pochettino's side stood up well against the Seagulls and turned in a wonderful performance the likes of which they've been sorely lacking in the league so far this year.

Players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Cucurella had some of their best games in a Blues shirt and Jackson bagged his second goal for the club as they emerged with the 1-0 victory. Fans now, though, will be hoping the performance will translate to the league where they've been pretty dire so far.

Chelsea player ratings against Brighton* Position Rating Robert Sanchez GK 6.72 Marc Cucurella RB 7.73 Axel Disasi CB 6.76 Levi Colwill CB 6.84 Ben Chilwell LB 6.72 Moises Caicedo CM 6.72 Lesley Ugochukwu CM 6.70 Ian Maatsen RW 6.69 Cole Palmer AM 7.49 Mykhailo Mudryk LW 6.95 Nicolas Jackson ST 7.49 Armando Broja (Sub) ST 6.15 Enzo Fernandez (Sub) CM 6.00 Raheem Sterling (Sub) LW 6.16 Conor Gallagher (Sub) CM 6.31

*According to WhoScored