Highlights Broja set to leave Chelsea after tough loan spell at Fulham, attracting interest from top European clubs.

AC Milan and Bundesliga teams eyeing Broja for a potential transfer to bolster their forward line.

Broja aims to revitalize his career at Euro 2024, with growing interest sure to provide him with a platform to shine.

After falling heavily out of favour at the club, Chelsea’s Armando Broja is set to walk out of the Stamford Bridge exit doors this summer after enduring a tough loan spell at Fulham, according to GMS sources, and an array of clubs across Europe are lining up for his services.

For Broja, it marks an opportunity to make a mark on the world of football. He was supposed to kick on at his current employers in 2022/23, but a long-term knee injury ended his season and the addition of Nicolas Jackson also saw his opportunities to play limited once more.

In order to snare a new centre forward, the sale of the Slough-born ace could boost the west London club’s prospective kitty, while Broja himself has a chance to revitalise his once-promising career.

Broja To Be Sold by Chelsea This Summer

AC Milan and Bundesliga duo interested in his services

Close

An out-of-sorts Broja will leave Stamford Bridge for good this summer, according to GMS sources. Since emerging through the Cobham set-up, he has struggled to cement himself as a regular in senior proceedings, hence his series of loan spells at Southampton, Vitesse and, most recently, Fulham. It was a disappointing six months with Fulham, despite Marco Silva labelling him as 'important'.

With his days in west London numbered, AC Milan are one of the many clubs that have registered a concrete interest in the Albania international. With Olivier Giroud departing and joining Los Angeles FC, the Rossoneri are in dire need of a new frontman.

Giroud and Broja - 23/24 League Stats Statistics (per 90) Giroud Broja Goals 0.6 0.2 Shots (excl. blocks) 2.6 1.6 Shots on target 1.4 0.4 Shot accuracy (%) 52.94 22.22 Conversion rate (%) 22.06 11.11 Passes attempted 18.4 20.1

That said, GMS sources have suggested that AC Milan chiefs have not made an official approach to either the camp of Chelsea or Broja at the time of writing.

Bundesliga duo Stuttgart and Wolfsburg have also made contact with the representatives of Broja, while only the latter have formally approached the club themselves in order to understand his situation deeper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Broja has scored 44 goals and 10 assists in his 171-game club career.

Euro 2024 Could Provide Broja with a Platform

Striker ‘excited’ about the growing interest

Close

On the back of the increased interest in his signature, the 22-year-old will be looking to prove his worth on the international stage at Euro 2024. As one of Albania’s leading talismen, Broja will be hoping to provide both Spain and Italy with a tough test in the group stages.

Alongside AC Milan, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg, GMS sources have revealed that at least six other clubs have registered a genuine interest in the striker, who, if he stayed at Chelsea, would be on the fringes of the starting line-up.

Related Albania at Euro 2024: Group, Fixtures, Players to Watch and More Albania are in the 'Group of Death' at Euro 2024, but they will be hopeful of causing an upset.

Despite those six clubs currently sitting on the fence about whether to lodge an official bid for the Albanian, they have scheduled scouts to watch him in Germany this summer. Journalist Ben Jacobs, writing for GMS, suggested that Everton are also hoping to get a deal over the line.

From an individual perspective, Broja is said to be ‘excited’ about the summer interest and is aiming to ‘prove a point’ at the impending European Championships. For Albania, after making his professional international debut in September 2020 at the age of 18, the striker has scored a quintet of strikes in 21 outings.