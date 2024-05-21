Highlights Chelsea striker Armando Broja could be set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Fulham are unlikely to offer Broja a permanent deal after his disappointing loan spell.

Wolves and Crystal Palace have been credited with an interest in the Albania international in the past.

Chelsea striker Armando Broja could be set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, but it remains to be seen whether any of the interested Premier League clubs would be willing to pay his potential £35m price tag, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Fulham, who are unlikely to look into a permanent deal given his lack of minutes, with Wolves and Crystal Palace two clubs who have expressed an interest in the Albania international previously.

Broja has struggled to impress for the Cottagers this season, picking up one assist in eight Premier League appearances across a total of just 81 minutes on the pitch.

While a move to Fulham appears to be off the cards, other clubs like Wolves could still move if the deal is right.

Jacobs: Wolves 'Could Reignite' Armando Broja Interest

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that despite a poor Fulham spell, several Premier League clubs could be following Broja’s situation:

“I think it is unlikely that Fulham will come back in. They were wary of paying £35million to begin with for Broja, which I believe would have been a club record for them. “Wolves also bumped at the idea of that number, but could be one to watch. They could reignite their interest, but they certainly wouldn't be coming in at £35million, they would be bidding under £30million for sure. “Crystal Palace made an inquiry, but it never led to anything. They may lose a few players, of course, over the summer, and they may bring in a bit of money. So those are probably the three clubs to watch as far as the Premier League teams are concerned.”

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil admitted after the January transfer window closed that the club couldn't make the deal for Broja work for them, prior to his move to Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, the last time Fulham broke their transfer record was in 2018 when the club spent £27million on flop Jean Michael Seri, who was loaned out twice after his first season with the Cottagers before eventually leaving on a free transfer in 2022.

It seems that the Cottagers will not be breaking the bank for Broja, as his price tag currently does not match his performances.

Chelsea Set for a Summer Clearout

Last week, Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are looking to raise funds by selling their loaned-out stars this summer, including Romelu Lukaku, Ian Maatsen, Hakim Ziyech, and Armando Broja. After spending £1billion on new signings in recent years, club owner Todd Boehly now looks to offload unwanted players in the summer.

Lukaku has enjoyed a successful season at Roma, scoring 20 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions. The Belgian forward is likely to receive interest from Serie A again after impressing at the Stadio Olimpico.

Reportedly, Borussia Dortmund are keen on bringing back the in-form Maatsen on a permanent deal, while Ziyech is set to rejoin Galatasaray in the upcoming transfer window after impressing in Turkey this year.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-05-24.