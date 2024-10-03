Everton forward Armando Broja could play his first game for the club next month as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury, according to The Athletic.

Broja signed for the Toffees during the summer transfer window in the final hours, joining the club on loan from Chelsea. The Albanian striker is yet to feature after the Merseyside outfit signed him knowing he was injured at the time.

The former Fulham loanee was always going to find it difficult to break into the Chelsea starting XI on a regular basis due to the sheer number of options they have.

Broja Could Return in November

The Everton forward has started training

According to The Athletic, Broja has returned to light training at Finch Farm as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury. The Chelsea loanee isn't close to making a return to action, and the Toffees don't want to rush the 23-year-old. A likely target for Broja is the 23rd of November when Everton face Brentford at Goodison Park.

It's been a difficult few years for Broja after suffering a serious knee injury while on loan at Southampton. He's struggled to return to the levels he produced during his time at St Mary's Stadium, but Sean Dyche's side have given him a chance to prove himself.

Broja Senior Career Club Games Goals Assists Minutes Chelsea 38 31 1 1,163 Vitesse Arnhem 34 11 3 2,176 Southampton 28 9 0 2,339 Fulham 8 0 1 80

The Toffees have struggled to score goals in recent years, with 2023 signing Beto failing to make an impact at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has regularly led the line under Dyche, but the English forward has had injury difficulties. Youssef Chermiti is also currently on the treatment table, so Broja could become a useful option for the Toffees this season.

The report from The Athletic confirms that Everton won't pay Broja's wages until he returns to full fitness, meaning the Merseyside outfit have secured an impressive deal from a financial perspective. The Toffees have an option to buy Broja for a fee of £30m, so they can secure his signature on a permanent deal if he hits the ground running at Goodison Park.

Liverpool Eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite Move

The Reds want a centre-back

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Liverpool will be in the market for a new centre-back in 2025. Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is a player of interest, while the Merseyside outfit could also target Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. Manchester United have previously shown an interest in signing the England international, but they are likely to focus on other areas.

Losing Branthwaite is likely to break the hearts of many Evertonians around the world, but allowing him to depart to join their Merseyside rivals certainly won't go down well. Everton's financial troubles have been well-documented and Branthwaite is likely to seek a move to a top-level side in the future, but a transfer to Anfield would be a controversial one.

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 03/10/2024