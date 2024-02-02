Highlights Fulham have signed Chelsea forward Armando Broja on loan for the rest of the season, paying a £4m fee.

Broja fell down the pecking order at Chelsea due to new signings, but now has a chance to prove himself at Fulham.

Fulham beat rival suitors, including Wolverhampton Wanderers and AC Milan, to secure the loan deal for Broja.

Fulham have officially completed the signing of Chelsea forward Armando Broja on loan for the remainder of the season, with the Cottagers paying a fee of around £4m to secure his signature.

Broja's future has been up in the air during the January transfer window after struggling to make a major impact for the Blues throughout the campaign. A long-term injury has scuppered his progress, but he now has a chance to prove himself in the Premier League under Marco Silva.

Mauricio Pochettino's side brought Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, meaning Broja fell down the pecking order. Now, Fulham have taken advantage and stole a march on rival suitors, bringing the former Southampton loanee to Craven Cottage.

Fulham secure Broja loan deal from Chelsea

Earlier in the winter window, Chelsea were hoping to secure a permanent sale for Broja, valuing him at a whopping £50m. There were clubs showing an interest in acquiring the Albanian striker's services, but the hefty price tag was understandably a deterrent.

Armando Broja - 2023/24 Premier League stats Stats Output Appearances 6 (7) Minutes 455 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 3 Pass success rate 89.2% Aerial duels won per game 0.3 Shots per game 1 Overall rating 6.32 All stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 01/02/2024

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on deadline day that Fulham had secured a deal to sign Broja on loan until the end of the season, with the Cottagers paying a £4m fee to Chelsea. David Ornstein also claimed that Wolverhampton Wanderers and AC Milan were pushing to secure his signature, but Fulham ultimately won the race.

Just after the deadline had officially passed, Nizaar Kinsella reported that Fulham had submitted a deal sheet before 11pm in order to complete the transfer. The capital club have now officially announced that a deal for Broja has been completed.

Fulham's current attacking options have been disappointing so far this season in the Premier League. Raul Jimenez tops Silva's side's goalscoring charts with just five strikes, with backup centre-forward Carlos Vinicius finding the back of the net twice.

Fulham failed with move for winger

According to Italian journalist Romano, Fulham made a late approach to try and sign West Ham winger Said Benrahma. However, the 28-year-old has already flown to France to complete a move to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon, with a deal set to be announced in the final hours. However, in the final hours of the night, Romano reported that a deal between Lyon and Benrahma had collapsed at the final hurdle.

Although Silva hasn't secured the signing of an additional winger, Broja will give the Cottagers another dimension in attack, and he certainly has something to prove after a disappointing campaign with Chelsea.