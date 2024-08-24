Everton could swoop to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja after his loan move to Ipswich was on the verge of collapse, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Albania international was all set to head to Portman Road on a season-long loan from Stamford Bridge, having been deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Enzo Maresca over the summer.

However, a move to the Premier League new-boys now looks set to collapse, despite a deal being agreed between the two clubs and the player.

Armando Broja to Ipswich Set to Collapse

Loan with £30m obligation was agreed

Premier League new boys Ipswich have been keen to strengthen their attack all summer, sealing deals for Omari Hutchison and Liam Delap already, while a deal has been agreed with Sunderland for winger Jack Clarke too.

Broja was set to join Kieran McKenna's squad on an initial season-long loan deal from Chelsea, with an obligation to make the deal permanent for £30million if the Tractor Boys stayed in the Premier League for next season.

As part of the deal the Albania international, who has been described as "dangerous" previously but struggled for regular action while on loan with Fulham last season, was not due to finalise personal terms ahead of his permanent switch until it was triggered that he would stay next season.

Broja's Premier League Statistics for Southampton (2021/22) Appearances 32 Goals 6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.27 Shots Per 90 2.05 Key Passes Per 90 0.46 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.51

However, according to GMS sources complications have arisen in the deal and it now looks set to collapse.

Broja was always cautious about a move to Ipswich but was convinced by Mark Ashton to make the move, and the 22-year-old was impressed by their window so far as they look to fight to stave off relegation and an immediate return to the Championship.

All parties are now looking at alternative options for the window and while a deal is not completely off the table, it looks unlikely at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Armando Broja featured for just 83 minutes across eight appearances for Fulham in the Premier League after joining on loan in January 2024.

Everton Could Swoop for Broja

Chelsea prefer a permanent exit

With a move to Ipswich now looking unlikely, Everton could look to swoop in and make their interest more concrete in the final days of the window according to GMS sources.

GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed that the Toffees were interested in the striker, however a deal was dependent on the future of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England international is still at Goodison Park, but as he is in the final year of his contract the club could look to cash in during the last days of the window which could see a move for Broja come back on the agenda.

Chelsea would prefer a permanent deal to take Broja off their books and boost their balance with PSR, however they are willing to sanction a loan deal if the terms suit them.

All stats courtesy of FBRef and WhoScored.