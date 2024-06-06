Highlights Crystal Palace had a strong end to the season thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's red-hot form, though the club are eyeing Armando Broja as a potential new striker.

Broja, on loan at Fulham, may be sold by Chelsea due to limited progress, attracting interest from several clubs including Wolves, Everton, and Crystal Palace.

Palace, aiming for a respectable fee, sees potential in Broja to form a potent striker trio alongside Mateta and Odsonne Edouard.

Crystal Palace's end to the season was nothing short of superb with Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta all chipping in with a host of goals and assists to fire the Eagles up the Premier League table. But despite their goalscoring efforts and Mateta's red-hot form, the club are in the market for a new striker this summer - with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that a move for Armando Broja is in their eyesight.

Mateta joined Palace in January 2021 on an initial eighteen-month loan deal, with the opportunity to sign him for £13million at the end of his spell. Six goals in 29 Premier League games initially saw him struggle in the Premier League, and just two strikes to his name last season furthered that belief with Odsonne Edouard being the main focal point. But whilst Oliver Glasner's arrival in February saw Mateta become the Premier League's most informed striker over the final three months of the campaign, it appears they want someone to rival him - and Broja could be that man, with Jacobs stating that they are part of a seven-team race for the Albania international's signature.

Armando Broja: Transfer News Latest

The Chelsea striker continues to be linked with a move away

Broja was loaned to Fulham in January after picking up an ACL injury in November 2022, unable to force his way into Chelsea's first-team squad due to limited opportunities. But his loan move across west London fell flat; just 81 minutes of Premier League action for the Cottagers thanks to Rodrigo Muniz's form means that he still hasn't developed as such since bursting onto the scene via a loan move at Southampton, and that could see Chelsea sell him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Armando Broja has scored just three goals in 38 games for Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku are both ahead of the Slough-born star in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and with the Blues needing to sell players before the PSR deadline on June 30 to avoid risking any points deductions, he could be a prime target to move on - though Chelsea will need to drop their asking price, according to Jacobs.

Jacobs: Chelsea Will See if any Suitors "Bite"

Chelsea may not budge from their valuation

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Broja has fielded interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Everton if the teams can agree a fee for his services; though the teams will start low in their bidding as they all look to pay over £10million less than Chelsea's asking price. Jacobs said:

"With Broja, they will start at that number and see whether there are any suitors that bite. "Although a lot of the clubs in for Broja are looking at £10-15million less than his asking price. The likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace, potentially Everton, Monaco, Bologna, Stuttgart and possibly even some Saudi clubs as well."

Palace Could be a Good Breeding Ground for Broja

The Cobham graduate was superb for Southampton

As mentioned before, Palace do have Mateta in their ranks and it seems unfathomable for Glasner to drop the Frenchman given his form at the end of last season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =3rd Goals 16 1st Shots Per Game 1.3 5th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 6th Match rating 6.88 =5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 06/06/2024

But Edouard hasn't been at the races for a while and with Jordan Ayew the only other alternative, Broja could well be needed in what would be a superb striker trio for a mid-table team.

If Broja can get back to the performance levels he saw at Southampton and for Chelsea prior to his injury, there is every chance Palace could snag a bargain if they can agree on a respectable fee with the Blues.

