Wolverhampton Wanderers are pushing to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Mauricio Pochettino's side will need to budge on their asking price.

Chelsea open to Broja departure

Earlier in the January transfer window, The Athletic reported that Chelsea were prepared to offload Broja on a permanent transfer before the deadline, with Fulham, West Ham United, and Wolves among the sides who were interested in the Albanian striker. However, with a £50m price tag slapped on his head, suitors weren't rushing to the table with an offer.

However, on deadline day, David Ornstein confirmed that the Blues had relaxed their expectations and were willing to allow Broja to depart on a straight loan, rather than just a permanent transfer or a temporary deal with an obligation or option to buy. The west London outfit are seeking a significant loan fee, which could make things difficult for any interested party.

Armando Broja - 2023/24 Premier League stats Armando Broja Appearances 6 (7) Minutes 455 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 3 Pass success rate 89.2% Aerial duels won per game 0.3 Shots per game 1 Overall rating 6.32 All stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 01/02/2024

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Wolves are still pushing to secure his signature, but the £5m fee that Chelsea are demanding is proving to be a stumbling block. Romano also confirms Fulham are still trying, but both clubs aren't willing to make a move under the current conditions.

Jacobs has suggested that Chelsea are open to allowing Broja to depart in the final hours of the window on a straight loan, but they still want a £5m fee as it stands. The journalist adds that Wolves enquired late last night (31st January) and Chelsea will have to come down on their asking price for a deal to happen. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Chelsea are open at the last minute to a straight loan, but they want a fee as it stands at £5m. Wolves enquired late last night having already had a straight loan bid rejected and felt that price was too high, and Fulham are in the same boat. So Chelsea are going to have to come down on price, otherwise, the straight loan isn't going to be possible. It remains to be seen whether he leaves in this window. Maybe it's one for the summer unless Chelsea are prepared to come down on price. I think that one will still have a bit of intrigue though, until the last minutes of the window."

Wolves failed in bid to sign Brazilian

Wolves were reportedly pushing to secure the signature of Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto before the end of the window. However, according to MailOnline, a move has now collapsed after Wolves and the player's agent disagreed on some of the financial terms at play.

With the Wanderers quickly moving on to Broja, it appears that Gary O'Neil is desperate to get a deal for a striker over the line.