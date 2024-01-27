Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers may wait until the end of the January transfer window to sign Armando Broja, hoping for a decreased price tag.

Wolves are keen on securing Broja's signature, but face competition from Fulham and West Ham.

The high price tag and competition may lead Wolves to consider alternative options, such as Che Adams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that they could wait until late in the January transfer window to make a move, hoping his price tag decreases.

Gary O'Neil has started to get a tune out of his side this season with Wolves far and away from the relegation zone. However, to go to the next level and start competing for European places, reinforcements may be necessary at Molineux. Supporters of the Midlands outfit would never have expected to be competing in the top half of the Premier League this term, but they have a real chance considering they are just a few points away from seventh place.

Adding a new centre-forward could be their priority in the remaining days of the window. Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva have both departed on loan, leaving a gap in the striker position for O'Neil.

Wolves keen on Broja but face competition

According to The Athletic, Chelsea could be willing to offload Broja before the end of the winter window. With Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku as options in attack for the Blues, Mauricio Pochettino's side could look to cash in in order to fund further reinforcements in other positions. The report claims that Wolves, Fulham, and West Ham United are all keen on securing his signature this month.

Armando Broja stats vs forwards in Europe's big five leagues (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Pass completion 88.3% 99 Progressive carries 2.18 82 Successful take-ons 2.58 96 Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.94 93 Blocks 0.99 88 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 26-01-24

Journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves could be forced to pay £50m in order to prise Broja away from Stamford Bridge. However, the respected reporter claims that Chelsea may have to lower their asking price in order to sanction a sale for the Albanian striker. Matheus Cunha has been O'Neil's go-to option through the middle of attack this campaign, but there's an argument to suggest that he could be more effective behind a natural striker.

Broja certainly fits that profile, but there is no doubt he could be a little expensive for the Wanderers. Their financial troubles have been well-documented over the last few years, and despite avoiding a charge by the Premier League, unlike Nottingham Forest and Everton, they will be desperate to continue complying with the profit and sustainability regulations going forward. West Ham and Fulham might have a little more wiggle room in the market, meaning Wolves could struggle in the race to secure his signature.

Ben Jacobs - Wolves could wait to make Broja move

Jacobs has suggested that Chelsea are going to have to come down on their price tag for Broja, who was previously labelled as 'dangerous' by former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, if they want suitors to arrive with an offer on the table. The likes of Wolves could move late in the window in order to try and secure a better deal for the former Southampton loanee. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Chelsea are basically going to have to come down on price significantly with Broja, or revert back to their lower-end valuation, which is about £35m to stand a chance of this one happening. And the suitors, as far as I'm told, particularly Fulham and Wolves, are going to wait and maybe make Chelsea sweat a little bit and come very late in the window in the last few days. From the back end of this week onwards, right up until the deadline, and see whether that allows them to get a better deal because they feel that Chelsea do want Broja to depart."

O'Neil has alternative options

Broja's price tag could make things difficult for Wolves, while competition from other Premier League clubs may also mean there's no guarantee they are leading the race to acquire him this month. As a result, O'Neil and his recruitment team will need to draw up a list of alternatives if they are unable to sign Broja before the end of the window.

A more attainable option could be Southampton striker Che Adams, who is reportedly available for around £6m this window, as per talkSPORT. The report claims that Wolves are one of the sides who are considering a move for the former Birmingham City forward, who is out of contract at the end of the season.