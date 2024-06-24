Highlights Armel Bella-Kotchap wants to leave Southampton this summer, amid interest from Bundesliga clubs.

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap could leave the club this summer with the player said to be interested in a move away and several suitors from the Bundesliga emerging, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bella-Kotchap endured a difficult loan spell at PSV in 2023/24, managing just six first team appearances after suffering a serious shoulder injury that kept him out for almost four months. However, the German has previously impressed with Southampton in the Premier League, and featured for die Mannschaft, with this clear indication of quality sparking interest from a number of clubs from his home nation.

According to transfer guru Romano, the 22-year-old is open to a move away from St. Mary's in this window, with his current contract expiring in June 2026. This desire to leave comes in spite of Southampton's return to the Premier League, with the player's new representatives, GoI international, reportedly pushing for a move to Germany's top flight.

Bella-Kotchap Wants to Leave Southampton this Summer

The German is keen to bounce back from an injury-ravaged campaign

After establishing himself with VFL Bochum, Bella-Kotchap completed the switch to the English south coast, joining the Saints in the summer of 2022 for £10 million. The centre-back thrived in his first campaign on the British Isles, making 26 appearances as Southampton lost their Premier League status, finishing rock bottom of the division.

Rather than spending a season in the Championship, Bella-Kotchap spent the duration of last campaign in the Netherlands, where a turbulent time may have hindered his reputation as a bright young defensive prospect. However, according to Romano, this disappointing season has not impacted the player's stock in Germany, with Bundesliga clubs keen on securing his services this summer.

Romano suggests that this interest is reciprocated by the player who, back in November, may have felt he'd 'moved beyond Southampton'. While Saints boss Russell Martin could believe Bella-Kotchap has something to offer to his side, it's clear that that German believes he can play at a higher level on the continent.

The south coast outfit have already completed the permanent signing of promotion star Taylor Harwood-Bellis, whilst they also having the likes of Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens still on the books. This existing central defensive depth that is already at the club, combined with the player's desire to leave, means cashing in on the asset to allow the club to reinvest could realistically materialise.

Bella Kotchap's Premier League Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 24 Assists 2 Tackles Per 90 1.77 Interceptions Per 90 2.11 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.91 Clearances Per 90 5.26

Southampton Chasing Hull's Jaden Philogene

Martin is keen to bolster his promotion-winning squad this summer

Despite a significant portion of Martin's squad possessing Premier League experience, the tactician will be eager to add further quality to his ensemble, to give Southampton the best chance at retaining their place in the top flight in 2024/25. While concrete links have largely been limited to players that were at the club last season, with Flynn Downes said to be close to a permanent move, rumours have emerged linking the Saints with Hull City starlet, Jaden Philogene.

The man who was described as 'ridiculous' by former manager Liam Rosenior, managed 12 goals and six assists in the Championship last season, and Martin is said to be interested in bringing the player to the south coast.

