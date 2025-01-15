Armen Tsarukyan has been training at the American Top Team facility in Florida, as well as the mountains in Russia, in a bid to prepare him for his fight against the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on Saturday, the 18th of January, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

It is that training regimen, Tsarukyan told MMA Junkie this week, that has ensured he's fighting fit and explains why he's looking so shredded in photographs he's posted online to Instagram. One set of photos he posted went viral, attracting almost 300,000 likes in an instant.

Keep scrolling for further details on the secret to Tsarukyan's physique.

Islam Makhachev & Armen Tsarukyan's professional MMA records (as of 09/01/25) Islam Makhachev Armen Tsarukyan Fights 27 25 Wins 26 (5 KOs & 12 Subs) 22 (9 KOs & 5 Subs) Losses 1 3 No contests 0 0

Armen Tsarukyan Looked Absolutely Ripped on Instagram

UFC title challenger reacts to a photo of his body going viral