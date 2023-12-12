Highlights Arnaut Danjuma has struggled to make an impact at Everton this season and might not have a long-term future at the club.

Manager Sean Dyche doesn't seem to have faith in Danjuma, with academy graduate Lewis Dobbin given a chance ahead of him at the weekend.

Dyche could already be looking to sign a replacement for Danjuma, with a Championship winger being targeted.

Everton forward Arnaut Danjuma is struggling to make an impact under Sean Dyche this season, and journalist Paul Brown has discussed what the future could hold for him at Goodison Park, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees were desperate to secure the signature of Danjuma during the summer transfer window after missing out on the Netherlands international in January. Danjuma opted to join Tottenham Hotspur despite arriving on Merseyside to complete a deal, but Everton eventually got their man in the summer, signing him on loan for the season.

Evertonians will have undoubtedly been excited to see Danjuma in action considering his style of play. The former Spurs loanee is a tricky forward with plenty of talent, but he's yet to show that in an Everton shirt. Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil have been the preferred options on the wing, with a young academy graduate even picked ahead of him against Chelsea.

Sean Dyche doesn't fancy Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma has had to get used to playing a squad role at Goodison Park this season and with Dyche being a manager who doesn't like to make a host of substitutions throughout games, he hasn't been given many opportunities to impress. Against Chelsea, Dyche decided to introduce young winger Lewis Dobbin to the game, with the academy graduate scoring late on. In reality, it says a lot about how Dyche feels about Danjuma and the impact he can make at the moment.

Arnaut Danjuma vs Everton Squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.23 18th Minutes 386 15th Assists 0 N/A Shots per game 1.8 =5th Key passes per game 0.6 =9th Dribbles per game 0.7 =8th All stats according to WhoScored

If a 20-year-old is being selected to come off the bench ahead of you, it's certainly not a good sign. Danjuma was only signed on loan, so you'd imagine a permanent deal won't be in the pipeline at the moment. Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Danjuma has to show a lot more to convince Dyche to select him more often, but he's barely given the chance to impress.

However, fans and outsiders won't know what is happening on the training ground. There is no doubt that Dyche will reward those who work hard, so you'd imagine Danjuma has to do more at the Finch Farm training complex in order to be given a run of games in the side. Harrison and McNeil have been effective for Dyche throughout the season, so it's certainly not entirely Danjuma's fault.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has once again suggested that Danjuma isn't doing enough at the moment and he doesn't see him having a long-term future at the club. The journalist adds that Danjuma does have time to change his fortunes, but the likes of Dobbin are going to continue putting pressure on him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Danjuma is not doing enough for me to warrant the club taking him on a long-term basis. I don't think he's got a future at Everton unless he gets his finger out and starts contributing in a much, much bigger way. The club doesn't have a lot of money, and it will have to be very smart about the signings that it makes. Danjuma doesn't really make a lot of sense really for Everton right now. He's got time to change that, but I think they do have kids like Dobbin who are going to put pressure on his place. You'd expect Dobbin to get much better as he gains some experience and game time. So I don't think there's a massive need to keep Danjuma around forever. I think he's he's up against it really and probably knows that."

Sean Dyche is eyeing a replacement

Although Dobbin showed he's capable of contributing against Chelsea, there is still an argument that a loan move would be more beneficial for his development. With Danjuma struggling to make an impact, signing a new winger could be one of Everton's priorities heading into the January transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, Everton are interested in signing 22-year-old Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer. The youngster has enjoyed an impressive season with the Foxes in the Championship and could be viewed as a replacement for Danjuma, if they opt to end his loan move early after a disappointed start.