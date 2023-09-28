Highlights Danjuma's slow start at Everton has raised questions about his role in the team, with journalist Paul Brown suggesting that Sean Dyche sees him more as an impact player off the bench.

Consistency will be key for Danjuma if he wants to become a regular starter for Everton. Brown believes that he needs to show more to break into the starting XI on a weekly basis.

Despite competition from other players, Danjuma still has the opportunity to make a significant impact for Everton this season, especially in his role as an impact player off the bench. He has the chance to become a hero at Goodison Park if he can deliver goals and assists.

Everton winger Arnaut Danjuma hasn't made the impact many would have hoped for at Goodison Park, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight to GIVEMESPORT into the role Sean Dyche is expecting him to play this season.

The Dutchman has struggled at times so far this campaign.

Everton news - Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma signed for the Toffees on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window from Spanish side Villarreal. The Merseyside club were close to securing his signature during the January transfer window of last season, but Tottenham Hotspur swooped in late on, despite Danjuma being on Merseyside to complete a move, as per Sky Sports.

Everton put any past history behind them and opted to bring Danjuma to Goodison Park despite him letting them down last minute, and the former Bournemouth forward addressed the situation after finally completing a move to the Toffees...

"But I was keen to join Everton and everyone knows that, the rest was just due to the uncertain circumstances and I had to choose elsewhere to gain certainty. 'I have no regrets, not at all. I think regret is a big word. At the time I didn't think I made the wrong decision because it is very difficult for any player to sign for a club that doesn't have a manager."

Evertonians will be hoping Danjuma can do his talking on the pitch this season, and there will certainly be no bad blood if the Dutch international can play a pivotal role in keeping Everton in the Premier League. Many of the supporters at Goodison Park will completely understand Danjuma's decision to make a last minute switch to Spurs, considering Everton were without a manager and destined for the drop in January.

It's been a slow start for Danjuma in an Everton shirt. Dyche opted to drop the winger to the bench against Brentford on Saturday, where Everton picked up their first Premier League win of the season. The former Burnley boss decided to utilise James Garner on the right-hand side of midfield, possibly to offer a little more defensive solidity in the side. With Jack Harrison now returning from injury, it will be interesting to see what role Dyche gives Danjuma for the remainder of the campaign.

Danjuma will have to show more consistency for Sean Dyche - Paul Brown

Although Danjuma, who is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, got on the scoresheet against Sheffield United, Dyche will be demanding more now he has other options in his side. Scoring goals has been a major issue for the Toffees for a few years now, so Danjuma has a chance of making himself a hero at Goodison Park.

Arnaut Danjuma vs Everton Squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.33 =12th Goals 1 =2nd Assists 0 N/A Shots per game 2.7 =1st Key passes per game 0.5 =10th Dribbles per game 0.7 =6th All stats according to WhoScored

Brown has suggested that Dyche might not consider Danjuma as a regular starter and would prefer to use him as more of an impact player from the bench. The journalist adds that Danjuma has to show more consistency to break into the Everton XI week after week. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Yeah, I don't really know how much Everton were expecting from Danjuma. Obviously, they went for him before and he turned them down to go to Spurs. So they've looked at this guy for quite a long time and like what he does. Whether he's got enough to be a regular starter over the course of a season, I really don't know. I think he's going to need to show a lot more consistency to get in that team on a regular basis. I suspect that he's probably not in Dyche's mind as a regular starter and that he would prefer to use him more as a kind of impact player from the bench, which is really what he mostly did for Spurs. And in that role, he could be quite important this season. But yeah, I think if he wants to be playing every week, he needs to show a lot more than he has so far."

Will Danjuma start Everton's next game?

After securing an impressive victory away to Brentford at the weekend, Dyche could be considering naming an unchanged team against Luton Town on Saturday. Garner came in to replace Danjuma and was excellent for the Merseyside club, setting up the third goal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to secure the win.

With Harrison coming back into the fold too, Danjuma may have to settle for a place on the bench for the foreseeable future.