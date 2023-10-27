Highlights Arnaut Danjuma hasn't had a consistent role at Everton, with limited minutes and even being ignored on the bench at times.

Everton winger Arnaut Danjuma hasn't been given a consistent run in the side since making the move to Goodison Park, and journalist Paul Brown has now explained to GIVEMESPORT why he could quickly become a starter under Sean Dyche.

Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison have been Dyche's preferred wingers over the last few weeks, since the latter has returned from an injury. Danjuma's minutes have been limited, and the Dutch international has even been completely ignored on the bench by Dyche at times.

Danjuma won't be happy with his first few months on Merseyside

Danjuma had the opportunity to make the move to Goodison Park back in January but pulled the plug at the eleventh hour after finding out that Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in his services. The former Bournemouth forward may have lived to regret that decision after finding it difficult to become a regular starter at Hotspur Way, and the north London club opted not to try and extend his stay after initially joining on a six-month loan deal.

Everton later got their man in the summer transfer window, but so far, his time on Merseyside hasn't gone how he might have expected.

Arnaut Danjuma vs Everton Squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.26 16th Goals 1 =2nd Assists 0 N/A Shots per game 2 =3rd Key passes per game 0.4 14th Dribbles per game 0.8 =7th All stats according to WhoScored

The 26-year-old has started just three Premier League games so far this campaign, playing a total of 373 minutes, per FBref. Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Danjuma must show a lot more at Goodison Park if he wants to up his playing time under Dyche. Speaking about his time at Everton so far, Danjuma admitted that he has been utilised in positions he's not used to playing in...

"I’d describe myself as a left-winger. I’ve played in so many positions, and I’ve had good spells in the different positions as well. At Villarreal, we played 4-4-2 and I played as one of the two strikers. When I played at Bournemouth I had a very good season, and I played as a left-winger in a 4-3-3. I’ve played for Everton a couple of times now and I’ve played on the right side, where to be honest with you, I’ve barely ever played in my career, but again, I’m always trying to embrace new challenges and show that I’m there when the team needs me.”

There will undoubtedly be a time when Danjuma's pace and attacking flair is needed, particularly when the Toffees are coming up against the so-called lesser sides in the Premier League. However, a large percentage of the time, Dyche has opted for Harrison and McNeil due to their superior work rate and defensive ability.

Danjuma is the most attacking of Everton's current trio of wide-men. McNeil has spent most of his career playing under Dyche at Burnley, where he'd have to heavily focus on his defensive duties. Harrison also worked under Marcelo Bielsa, whose out-of-possession pressing structure was one of the most intense we've ever seen in the Premier League, so he's no stranger to working hard.

Brown has suggested that Danjuma does have the ability to put pressure on the likes of McNeil and Harrison in the Everton side. The journalist adds that sooner rather than later, we're likely to see Danjuma given an extended run in Dyche's side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I would say though, that Danjuma is quite capable of putting some pressure on his rivals for a place in the team and I do think, sooner rather than later, you'll see him starting the odd game. If he can take his chance and prove a goal threat, because that is ultimately what Everton lacks at times, a goal threat, then he might start getting a run."

Sean Dyche could soon give Danjuma a start

Over the next four games, Everton have fixtures against West Ham United, Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Crystal Palace. The Toffees need to start showing a bit more attacking intent against some of the sides in and around them towards the bottom of the Premier League.

This could be the ideal opportunity to unleash a player like Danjuma, and rotating his men will be necessary for Dyche considering the size of his squad. The former Burnley boss must ensure that he tries to avoid as many injuries as possible.

