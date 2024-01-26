Highlights Everton forward Arnaut Danjuma is seeking a departure from the club and has already agreed to join Lyon, pending approval from Everton.

Danjuma has struggled to secure regular game time at Everton and has failed to make a significant impact when given the opportunity.

Everton's poor financial situation makes it difficult for them to find a replacement for Danjuma, but they are hesitant to terminate his loan deal without doing so.

Everton forward Arnaut Danjuma has found game time difficult to come by so far this season, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested that he's already agreed a departure and is waiting for the green light from the Toffees to leave.

This campaign, Sean Dyche has predominantly utilised Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil as his wide options in midfield. Danjuma, who is more of an attack-minded winger than the aforementioned duo, has predominantly been forced to get used to appearances from the bench since arriving at Goodison Park. When given the opportunity to impress, Danjuma hasn't set the world alight in an Everton shirt.

As a result, Danjuma could be on his way out the door, but with the Toffees only having him on a loan deal, it could be a little complicated. The ball is in Everton's court, but their poor financial situation means it's difficult to find a replacement for the Dutch international.

Danjuma attracting interest

As per MailOnline, French side Lyon are interested in securing the signature of Danjuma. The Ligue 1 outfit are battling to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle and they believe the former Tottenham Hotspur loanee could be the player they need in attack. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri that Danjuma's arrival at Lyon is imminent, despite the Toffees yet to sign a replacement for the tricky winger.

Arnaut Danjuma's Everton career in numbers Stats Output Appearances 18 Starts 6 Goals 2 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 26/01/2024

Journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that he can understand why Danjuma might be seeking a departure in the January transfer window. It's clear that Dyche doesn't fancy him as a starter, and young Lewis Dobbin has even been given opportunities ahead of him at times this term. Crook has also told GIVEMESPORT that Danjuma would jump at the chance to seek a new challenge if he is able to do so before the end of the month.

It's understood that the Merseyside outfit won't be considering terminating his loan deal without finding a replacement. Although Dyche doesn't give him too many chances in the starting XI, the Everton squad is extremely thin and the Toffees can't afford to lose a body.

Speaking on Danjuma earlier this month, Dyche said...

"He's been playing and there's a fair chance of playing in the next one too. There isn't really a story. He's an Everton player and he will be part of what we do."

Alex Crook - Danjuma agrees deal to leave

Crook has suggested that Danjuma has already agreed a deal to leave Goodison Park and join Ligue 1 side Lyon, but the Dutch forward needs the green light from Everton to terminate his loan. The talkSPORT reporter adds that the Toffees want to find a replacement before allowing Danjuma to depart, but their current situation in terms of their finances is making things difficult. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"They definitely want a Danjuma replacement. He's agreed a move to Lyon, actually. So that would probably have knock-on effects for Benrahma, but he's just waiting for the green light from Everton to terminate his loan from Villarreal. I think they're struggling in terms of profit and sustainability, they can't really afford to pay a big fee. They've got obviously a second charge now hanging over their head so I think that's making it difficult for sure."

Clubs looking to raid Everton this month

With Everton's financial struggles well-documented, clubs from around Europe are looking to take advantage by attempting to prise some of their players away from the club. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq have made a formal approach to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Elsewhere, it's understood that Leeds United are among the clubs who are interested in securing the signature of Ben Godfrey, who has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park. They could face competition from AC Milan, and the Toffees will undoubtedly want to see a bidding war commence if they're willing to sanction a departure.

Transfer guru Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Amadou Onana could be another player to depart, with many clubs considering a move for the Belgian midfielder. It's going to be a tricky end to the window for Dyche and his recruitment team.