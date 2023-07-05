Everton fans would welcome Arnaut Danjuma with 'open arms' if he started to score goals at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutch forward didn't have the most successful period last season with Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton transfer news - Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma joined Spurs on loan for the remainder of the campaign in the January transfer window earlier in the year.

His return to the Premier League could have gone a lot differently, however, as he was extremely close to joining the Toffees before the north London club swooped in.

As per Sky Sports, it was widely reported that Danjuma would be joining Everton, before he travelled down to the capital to speak to Spurs.

Understandably, the former Bournemouth forward opted for a club competing in the Champions League rather than a side battling at the bottom of England's top flight.

It didn't go so well for Danjuma, who started just one game in the Premier League for Spurs, playing a total of 169 minutes, as per FBref.

Now, the MailOnline have claimed that Everton have reignited their interest in Danjuma after his failed move to Goodison Park last season.

The report adds that the Villarreal winger had even passed a medical ahead of a loan switch to Everton in January, before making the trip to Hotspur Way.

What has Brown said about Danjuma?

Brown has suggested that all will be forgotten with Danjuma if he hits the ground running at Goodison Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think if Danjuma arrives and immediately starts scoring goals, he would be welcomed with open arms. I also don't think it's terribly necessary really for the fans to be thrilled or not by the transfer."

Would Danjuma be a smart signing for Everton?

If Sean Dyche is able to help Danjuma reproduce the form he displayed during his time at Villarreal, then he would absolutely be a smart signing for the Toffees.

The 26-year-old scored 22 goals and provided four assists in 51 games for the Spanish club, including six strikes in 11 appearances in the Champions League, as per Transfermarkt.

Throughout his career, Danjuma has played predominantly off the left-hand side of attack, but can also play on the right, as well as through the middle.

His versatility could make him a useful option for Dyche and the Toffees, who are in desperate need of reinforcements in multiple areas of the pitch.