Tottenham Hotspur forward Arnaut Danjuma is unlikely to be seen at the club next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact since his move back to the Premier League.

Danjuma signed for Tottenham on loan from Villarreal during the January transfer window.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have a £27m option to buy Danjuma on a permanent deal.

Danjuma had actually completed a medical with Everton before joining Spurs in January, but the north London club swooped in and convinced the Dutch international to travel down south, as per talkSPORT.

Considering the former Bournemouth forward has played just 169 Premier League minutes in a Spurs shirt, as per FBref, Danjuma may be living to regret spending six months at Hotspur Way.

Although the Toffees aren't the most attractive club to play for at the moment, there's no doubt he would have received more game time at Goodison Park.

Now the season has ended, Danjuma has admitted his return to England hasn't exactly gone to play.

He said: "It is very difficult to sum up the season we've all had in words. Many highs and lows, yet I tried to give my all, anytime, at any moment for you all. An indifferent return to the Premier League for me. I'd be lying if I wasn't disappointed with how the season ended for the club, the fans and me.

"I have proven and I know I have the ability to influence games and make a big impact, and if I could turn back the clocks and be given a chance to demonstrate that I would without question."

What has Jones said about Danjuma?

Jones has suggested that we're unlikely to see Danjuma in a Spurs shirt again.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah it was a strange one that just hasn't really worked out for him. I don't think he'll be seen again next season. It doesn't seem to make much sense for him to hang around."

What's next for Danjuma?

Although Everton have shown previous interest, you'd imagine he may have burnt some bridges on Merseyside.

Danjuma is competing with Richarlison and Heung-min Son on the left-hand side of attack, so it was never going to be easy for him.

It's no surpise that we're unlikey to see Danjuma playing for Spurs again next season.