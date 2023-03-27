Tottenham Hotspur forward Arnaut Danjuma would have been attracted by the prospect of Champions League football, but it's not gone to plan, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old's move to Spurs hasn't gone how he would have hoped after barely featuring for the north London club.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma joined Tottenham on loan during the January transfer window after almost signing for Everton, according to Sky Sports. The report also claims that the Lilywhites do have the option to buy the Dutch international at the end of the season.

It's not been the ideal start for Danjuma since making the move to Hotspur Way, playing just 12 minutes in the Premier League.

Heung-min Son hasn't hit the heights he did in previous seasons at Spurs, scoring just six goals in the league, which could be one of the reasons Daniel Levy looked to sign another forward in January.

Whether Danjuma's move is made permanent in the summer remains to be seen, but it's not looking great for the Villarreal loanee after struggling to make an impact since his move to England.

What has Brown said about Danjuma?

Brown has questioned what Spurs would have said to Danjuma to convince him to join the club after barely giving him the opportunity to impress since his move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I would love to know what Spurs told him he'd be getting when he went there. I can understand that he might have had reservations about going to Everton, who at the time had problems behind the scenes and Spurs might have looked quite appealing as a Champions League club. But, he's hardly played for them in any competition."

What's next for Danjuma at Spurs?

It's difficult to imagine Spurs activating the clause to sign Danjuma on a permanent deal, regardless of the fee involved.

Even in the FA Cup, where sides often give fringe players a chance, Danjuma only managed 29 minutes across two games, according to FBref, which says a lot about what Antonio Conte thought of him during his time at the club.

Tottenham recently announced that they had parted ways with the Italian manager, so Danjuma may be hoping he's given a fresh start under a new regime and can earn himself a permanent move ahead of the summer transfer window.

You'd imagine, due to Everton's struggles this campaign, a move to the Merseyside club would have seen him play more regularly.