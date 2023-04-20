Tottenham Hotspur forward Arnaut Danjuma was a 'weird signing' by Daniel Levy, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has barely been given a chance since joining on loan in the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma moved to Villarreal back in 2021 from Premier League side Bournemouth, for a fee of £22m, according to The Athletic.

During the winter window, Spurs looked to bolster their attacking options by signing Danjuma on loan for the rest of the season, but it's not gone according to plan for the Dutchman.

Danjuma is yet to start a Premier League game for Spurs, playing just 58 minutes, as per FBref.

The Lagos-born forward was close to securing a move to relegation-threatened Everton in January, but Spurs swooped in and convinced Danjuma to join the north London club, according to Sky Sports.

Understandably, joining a club fighting towards the top of the table was more appealing for Danjuma, but there's a good chance he would have been given more opportunities to show what he's capable of if he signed on the dotted line at Everton.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he would be 'absolutely amazed' if Spurs decided to sign Danjuma on a permanent deal in the summer.

What has Jones said about Danjuma?

Jones has suggested that Danjuma was a 'bit of a weird signing' from Spurs, but he's surprised he hasn't been given more of a chance.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Given the way Spurs hijacked a move to Everton to sign him, I'm surprised he hasn't had a bit more of a chance at Spurs. It was a bit of a weird signing because he didn't really suit Antonio Conte in the first place."

Should Spurs look to sign Danjuma on a permanent deal?

To put it bluntly, no.

Even if Spurs were thinking about signing the Dutch international on a long-term deal, there's a good chance Danjuma wouldn't even consider it due to the lack of opportunities he's been presented with.

Levy forked out a whopping £60m to sign Richarlison last summer, according to Sky Sports, and the Brazilian himself has struggled for game time.

The former Everton forward is there to provide cover up front and on the wing at Hotspur Way, so spending more money on Danjuma wouldn't make a lot of sense, especially with other areas of the pitch that need addressing.