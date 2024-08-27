Celtic are now ramping up their pursuit of Augsburg central midfielder Arne Engels after Matt O’Riley’s recent departure, but Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that his Bundesliga employers are reluctant to let him leave this summer.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently sitting at the summit of the Scottish Premiership, having won all three of their opening fixtures, but the Northern Irish tactician is keen to add more bodies to the centre of the park before the deadline.

Especially on the back of O’Riley’s exit, with him joining Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee of £25 million, Rodgers and his entourage will be keen – albeit an onerous task - to replace the Danes’ engine room exploits.

Celtic Now Pushing to Sign Arne Engels

Engels, a 20-year-old Belgian, has worked his way onto Celtic’s summer shortlist after impressing at Augsburg last term, notching three goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Albeit not as impactful in front of goal as the already departed O’Riley, the youngster has previously been described as ‘outstanding’ and is also a transfer target for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Plettenberg suggested that, although while Celtic are keen to secure his signature, his current employers are keen to retain the services of the central midfielder beyond the impending transfer deadline.

“Celtic Glasgow, now pushing to sign Arne Engels until Deadline Day. 20 y/o central midfielder keen to join Celtic with concrete talks have taken place. Personal terms agreed. FC Augsburg informed. “But at this stage, no offer arrived. Could change today. FCA want to keep Engels. Only willing to speak with top offers in the range of €10-15m. Engels, one to watch in the next days.”

Previously, Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph revealed that Engels was likely to emerge as one of their top targets in the event that O’Riley moved on. Adding to that, it was revealed that the Dendermonde-born ace’s signature would cost £9 million.

Engels vs O'Riley - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Engels O'Riley Minutes 1,400 2,815 Goals 3 13 Assists 2 11 Pass success rate (%) 74.8 82.9 Key passes per game 0.6 2.4 Tackles + interceptions per game 1.5 2.4 Overall rating 6.42 7.68

Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard Admired by Celtic Chiefs

Despite adding former Norwich City man Adam Idah to their ranks this summer, the Glasgow-based outfit are keen to add another body in that department before the end of the week and Crystal Palace star Odsonne Edouard has been eyed.

According to Bobby Manzi, the uncapped Frenchman is a potential target for the club three years after his Celtic Park departure and Eddie Nketiah’s arrival at Selhurst Park would leave the door ajar for a club such as Celtic to swoop in for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edouard was the Scottish Premiership’s top goalscorer in back-to-back seasons in 19/20 and 20/21.

Kourou-born Edouard was a beloved figure among the Celtic faithful, having scored 87 goals and notched a further 38 assists in a total of 179 outings. And despite his record being far less fruitful in south London, Rodgers remains a keen admirer.

The fact that Manchester City have been credited with an interest in Celtic frontman Kyogo Furuhashi could also boost the need for extra reinforcements in the centre forward department.

All statistics per WhoScored