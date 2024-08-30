Celtic are edging closer to securing the signature of Augsburg central midfielder Arne Engels, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, who has revealed that the Belgian has arrived at Celtic Park to rubber-stamp his summer move.

Especially on the back of Matt O'Riley's recent move to Brighton & Hove Albion, boss Brendan Rodgers has been keen to add some extra bodies to the centre of the park after their flawless start in the Scottish Premiership campaign, registering three wins from three.

Engels Arrives in Scotland to Rubber-Stamp Move

Deal for Belgian worth £11m

Earlier today, it was reported that the uncapped Belgian, who chalked up 33 appearances in all competitions last term, was 'undergoing his medical' ahead of a prospective move to the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

Now, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Joseph revealed that Engels, 20, has completed his Celtic medical in London and has now arrived in Scotland to put pen to paper on his £11 million-worth move.

"UPDATE: Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels has arrived at Celtic Park ahead of his £11m move. He completed his medical in London earlier, but was caught up in flight delays at Luton this afternoon. Engels will now finalise the paperwork on his long-term contract."

Kick-starting his senior footballing career in his homeland Belgium for Gent and then Club Brugge, the youngster completed a permanent switch to Augsburg in the 2022/23 mid-season window and has become a key part of their side ever since, totting up north of 50 appearances and three strikes in that time frame.

Celtic Chase Andy Irving in Last-Minute Deal

Hoops prepared to offer West Ham a loan deal

In what could be Celtic's final deal of the current window, Joseph has also suggested that Rodgers and his entourage are keen admirers of West Ham United's Andy Irving and, as such, they are eyeing a loan move for the 24-year-old Scotsman.

A move for Irving, who spent last season on loan at Austrian side Klagenfurt, is that his Premier League employers are reluctant to offload him ahead of the fast-approaching deadline. Elsewhere, the central midfielder has earned interest from an array of clubs across Europe.