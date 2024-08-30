Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels is undergoing a medical at Celtic, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

The Scottish Premiership champions have made five new additions so far this summer, including forward Adam Idah from Norwich City. However, they have had departures, including Matt O'Riley’s exit to join Premier League side Brighton.

Engels ‘undergoing medical’

An £11million deal has been agreed

Celtic are closing in on a deadline day deal to sign Augsburg midfielder Engels, according to Sky Sports. Journalist Anthony Joseph claims the 20-year-old flew into the UK from Munich on Thursday night and is undergoing medical tests in London.

The report goes on to say he will then make the trip up to Glasgow in order to finalise the move. An £11million fee has been agreed between Celtic and the Bundesliga club, which will make Engels a club-record signing, usurping the figure paid for Jota in 2022.

Engels began his senior career in his homeland Belgium, but completed a move to Germany from Club NXT in January 2023. The midfielder has made over 50 appearances for Augsburg, and scored three goals in that time.

Celtic face ‘race against time’ to complete transfer

They have been linked with defender Auston Trusty

Elsewhere, Celtic reportedly face a race against time to complete the signing of Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty. According to The Star, the 26-year-old is set to join the Scottish giants after they returned with an improved offer, and personal terms have already been agreed.

However, the article goes on to say there are complications due to Celtic having to re-apply for a work permit, and the pressure is on to put everything in place before the 11pm deadline.

The United States international joined the Blades from Premier League side Arsenal 12 months ago, and he made 34 appearances for United across all competitions last term. Trusty started their last Championship outing against Norwich, playing the entire 90 minutes.