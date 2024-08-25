Arne Slot has responded to Trent Alexander-Arnold's reaction to being substituted during Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday. Goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah ensured that Slot walked away from his first competitive game in charge at Anfield with all three points in what was a relatively comfortable afternoon for the hosts.

The biggest talking point after the game surrounded the Liverpool vice-captain, who was one of several players brought off with less than 20 minutes still to play, being replaced by youngster Conor Bradley. The 25-year-old was seen looking not best pleased with the decision as his manager explained his reasons to him. He also looked just as miffed after the full-time whistle. Now, Slot has had his say on the issue.

Slot Understands Alexander-Arnold's Frustration

The manager also said that players who started on the bench were also unhappy

Speaking in his post-match press conference after the game, Slot was asked about his vice captain's reaction to coming off, which the Dutchman said he totally understood:

"I understand, every player wants to play 90 minutes, but I don't think the players that were on the bench from the start were really happy with the choice I made. "Trent came back from the national team where, in the beginning of the tournament he played quite a lot, then he didn't. He had a few weeks off and came back. It's only his third game, and we have to take care of him as well because we need him for the whole season, not only for the first two games.

The Dutchman added: "The good thing for me is that I have a very good back-up with Conor. That means we are taking care of Trent, but he played a good game, that's also what I saw."

The defender's reaction to his substitution was all the more intriguing given that his future at Anfield is still up in the air. With just one year left on his current contract, there is nothing to suggest that Alexander-Arnold is close to putting pen to paper on a new deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently the third highest-paid player at Liverpool, behind Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Slot Says Star Players Must Earn New Contracts

Salah and Van Dijk are also out of contract next summer

Ahead of his bow in front of the Kop, Slot sat down with Sky Sports where he discussed the contract situations of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Despite the trio being crucial to the Reds' success in recent years, their new boss remained adamant that they wouldn't just be handed new deals:

"The only thing I have to do -- this is what I do with all of them -- is to bring the best out of them. If we bring the best out of them, and they perform really well, then it's up to them if they want to sign, it's up to us [the club] if we give them a new contract."

Before the season got underway, it was believed that the three players were three of the four names that Slot wanted to build his new-look Liverpool team around, along with Darwin Nunez, who has yet to start a game this season.