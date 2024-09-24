Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker recently missed the game against Bournemouth in the Premier League, and Arne Slot has now provided an update on his injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher slotted in between the sticks to replace Alisson at the weekend and is set to start once again as the Reds prepare to face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup. Alisson was unfortunately ruled out due to injury against Bournemouth, but Slot has confirmed it isn't anything too serious.

As the holders of the competition, Liverpool will be desperate for another impressive cup run. The Reds are competing for multiple trophies this season after qualifying for the Champions League, so it also wouldn't be a surprise to see hefty rotation from Slot as he looks to tackle the hectic fixture schedule.

He's touch and go for the weekend

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's game against West Ham, Slot has provided an update on the injury for Alisson...

"Alisson is getting there, but I think this game is going to be a bit too early. We're looking at the weekend against Wolves, but it's going to be tight. So let's see if he manage to be there, but he will not be there tomorrow."

Alisson, described as 'world-class', has been a key figure for Liverpool in recent years and a reason why they've achieved plenty of success, but Kelleher is more than capable as a backup option. The Republic of Ireland international enjoyed an impressive game last time out, keeping a clean sheet as the Merseyside outfit won 3-1.

Alisson Becker's Premier League statistics - Liverpool games by season Season Games Clean sheets Goals 2018-19 38 21 0 2019-20 29 15 0 2020-21 33 10 1 2021-22 36 20 0 2022-23 37 14 0 2023-24 28 8 0

Alisson only played 28 Premier League games last term, so Kelleher has plenty of experience standing in for the Reds. Slot also confirmed that Kelleher would start against West Ham, and with Alisson being touch and go for the clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, we could see the Irish goalkeeper feature in their next two matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Situation

Madrid and Bayern are keen

According to Dean Jones, writing for GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool will be forced to contend with the interest of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in their fight to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club. The England international is out of contract next summer, so the Reds will be desperately battling to tie him down to a new deal.

Slot must be able to prove that Liverpool are going to progress under him if they are able to get Alexander-Arnold to sign on the dotted line. Liverpool also face an issue with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are also out of contract in 2025.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-09-24.