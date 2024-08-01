Highlights Liverpool's pre-season win over Arsenal showcased a new possession-based style of play under manager Arne Slot.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho highlighted the team's emphasis on confident passing and intricate build-up play.

Slot's innovative training methods and impressive pre-season results are building excitement among Liverpool supporters for the upcoming Premier League season.

Liverpool secured a 2-1 pre-season victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal on their tour of the USA. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho were enough to see off the Gunners, as Arne Slot scored his first win against Mikel Arteta.

Results aren't the most important part if pre-season, as clubs are more interested in making sure players are up to speed fitness-wise. There's also a strong emphasis placed on style of play, especially when a new manager is brought in to implement his own tactical approach.

The Reds were comfortable with Jurgen Klopp's physical brand of 'heavy metal' football, but a lot more focus appears to be put on the possession side of the game under the new manager. Slot's side played some beautiful football in the win over Arsenal, which will have Liverpool fans excited for the start of the Premier League season.

Liverpool Down Arsenal

Both goals were wonderfully worked

It took just 13 minutes for Liverpool to nudge in front in Philadelphia as the Reds baited the opposition into pressing them high. Slot has got his players passing the ball with confidence in pre-season and a sweeping move that saw them go from back to front saw Mohamed Salah released by a brilliant Harvey Elliott through ball.

The Egyptian raced through and rifled the ball into the bottom corner to give his team the lead. This was just an example of what the Merseyside-based outfit will be looking to do in the forthcoming season under their new regime. Watch the goal below:

Elliott was once again heavily involved in the second goal as Arteta's men struggled to cope with the flowing nature of Liverpool's passing. The young midfielder played a beautifully delicate ball over the top of the opposition backline for fellow youngster Fabio Carvalho to smash home with a well-executed first-time volley. Watch the goal below:

Carvalho will be hoping to play his way into Slot's plans for the 2024/25 campaign after spending the previous term out on loan at RB Leipzig and Hull City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harvey Elliott has registered 15 assists in his Liverpool career.

The Reds Look Strong in Pre-Season

Slot's innovative methods look to be working

A lot has been made about Slot's new methods of training, such as goalkeepers wearing goggles. So far, these ideas seem to be benefitting his new group of players greatly as they racked up their second win of pre-season.

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly by Preston North End via a Robbie Brady screamer before setting off on their US tour. However, successes over Real Betis and Arsenal have impressed supporters, with many believing an exciting season lies ahead at Anfield.

New recruits could still be on the agenda as Liverpool remain the only Premier League club not to make a first-team signing. With the squad stacked with talent in attacking areas, it's likely the defence and midfield will be the main areas of concern for Slot as he gets ever-closer to managing his first competitive game as Klopp's successor.