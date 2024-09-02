Arne Slot has broken down Manchester United's tactics and explained how his Liverpool side took advantage of them on live television after their game on Sunday afternoon. The Reds showed up at Old Trafford and showed no mercy, thrashing Erik ten Hag's side 3-0. They were firmly in control from the off and made light work of the Red Devils.

A brace from Luis Diaz and another strike from Mohamed Salah sealed the victory and left United shell-shocked. After the game, Slot spoke to the Sky Sports team and broke down Ten Hag's tactics with the Red Devils and explained how his Liverpool side took advantage of that and broke them down.

Related Man United 0-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights It was another Old Trafford battering for Man Utd against Liverpool as Mohamed Salah stole the show once again

Slot Perfectly Detailed How Ten Hag's United Play

He then revealed how he set up Liverpool to break down the Red Devils' tactics

Taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield was always going to be a tough ask for any manager. The German spent close to eight years with Liverpool and forged a legendary legacy in that time, becoming one of the greatest managers in the club's history. Slot has come in and started off very promisingly, though, picking up three straight wins to start his Premier League career and he's yet to concede a single goal.

Watching him break down his opponents' style of play and detailing how his side used that to their advantage gives a strong indication as to why he's been successful. Speaking to the Sky Sports team and pundits Roy Keane and Daniel Sturridge, he discussed what he identified in the way United played and how it differed to last season.

"Last season they were man-marking in the midfield and they had a press with the seven and eleven, so the striker and one of the wingers jumped with him. This season they are more with a nine and 10 press, so they're more of a 4-4-2. So that's different, of course. I see them in my opinion working harder if the ball is being played through them. So they run more down. "So that's at least what I saw in the first games of them."

Having identified how they play, Keane then asked him about how his own side approached the game and whether he knew they would see success with their tactics and Slot explained the way he set his team up to take advantage of United.

"So their style is their full-backs are often times really high and then Casemiro comes in between, so if you can pick the ball and keep Luis Diaz and Mo Salah high, then you're constantly in a one-for-one situation. And then you need midfielders that can run and we had three of them today that kept running. And if they arrive in a duel, they are aggressive enough to win it. "So, that was, I think, one of the main things why we could win today."

Fans Were Really Impressed

The interview has gone viral online

Shortly after footage of the interview was shared on social media, it went viral with fans loving what they saw and heard from the new Liverpool manager. One X user said: "Bro straight up just exposed their tactics for free on National TV." While another claimed even Keane was impressed by Slot, saying: "He had Keane pretty much speechless. The man was looking at him in awe."

One user even compared the former Feyenoord manager to Ten Hag and highlighted the differences between the two, saying: "It’s actually crazy the difference in charisma, personality and communication skills between him and Ten Hag." It's safe to say that life in England has gotten off to a very promising start for Slot.