It was a successful night at the office for Arne Slot and co. as Liverpool survived a late scare from Brighton to book themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. A double from Cody Gakpo and a Luis Diaz strike were enough for the Premier League leaders to come away with a 3-2 victory, meaning that they will meet Southampton at St Mary's in December.

The Reds made several changes on the night, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all given a rest from the starting XI. One man who was given the opportunity from the start was young defender Jarell Quansah, who hadn't featured from the opening whistle since the third round of the competition, where he scored an own goal during a win against West Ham.

Things did not get much better for the youngster at the Amex. Errors leading to both Brighton goals left the visitors in an uncomfortable position late on and saw Slot replace the centre-half with Ibrahima Konate in an attempt to close the game up. Despite later praise, the decision highlights the Dutchman's ruthlessness and could spell bad news for Quansah moving forward.

Quansah's Struggles Emphasise Slot's Brutal Mentality

The Dutchman showed more faith in Konate to see the game out

While the unfortunate errors will naturally plague opinion, it was not a completely terrible night at the office for Quansah. Defensively, he put in a solid display, winning 100% of his duels, making four clearances and two blocks. However, his wayward nature in possession did put his side under pressure, as he gave away possession nine times on the night. His reading of the game also wasn't at its finest, as he made no tackles or interceptions.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old was very unfortunate to see his attempts to prevent Tariq Lamptey from scoring take a huge deflection past his own goalkeeper, putting the Reds under the cosh late on. The 30k p/w star can perhaps feel even more hard done by, knowing that he wasn't allowed to see out the game, with Konate coming on to replace him in stoppage time.

This means that of the three times Quansah has appeared this season, he has failed to play the full game twice, with his first game of the season lasting just 45 minutes before being hauled off against Ipswich on the opening day. However, one positive that Liverpool fans can take from the incident is their manager's willingness to make tough decisions to ensure his side's victory.

While Slot has impressed during his early tenure at Anfield, it has yet to be seen whether he has the same mentality as someone like Jurgen Klopp when the pressure is on. However, the bold move to take off Quansah and replace him with a more experienced head late on shows that he is not afraid to follow through on whatever he deems right to come away victorious.

Slot Praises Quansah After Substitution

The manager claimed to be happy with the 21-year-old's display

Despite the ruthless decision to remove Quansah towards the end of proceedings, Slot told the media after the game that he was happy with what he saw from the budding defender. As quoted by the Mirror, the former Feyenoord boss told reporters:

"If you play at a club like Liverpool you’ve got two quality players for many positions. And if you look at the way Joe Gomez played and also Jarell Quansah, who was maybe a bit unlucky with the goal we conceded, because his overall performance – from the both of them – I liked as well. "So they’re in competition with Virgil [van Dijk] and Ibou [Konate], that’s what you have at Liverpool."

Regardless, it will no doubt be another knock of confidence for Quansah, who admitted following a recent Man of the Match performance for the England under-21s that his early removal against the Tractor Boys was a big blow for him:

"It's given me a kick up the backside, you could say. I'll keep grafting on the training pitch and that's all it is. It's never a nice feeling as a footballer to be subbed off at half-time but at the end of the day, it was the gaffer's decision and it was the right one."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 31/10/2024.