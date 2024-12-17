Arne Slot must avoid pinning any hopes on Diogo Jota if he is to bring the Premier League title home to Liverpool, as the Portuguese international's fitness woes may inevitably prove to be costly in the long run.

The Dutch tactician recently confirmed that Jota would not be making the starting 11 for his side's trip down south to face Southampton in the EFL Cup, amid a lack of full fitness after his previous appearance against Fulham last weekend.

Although he equalised in the 86th minute, effectively saving a point for a 10-man Liverpool, injury concerns have often marred his consistency in the past, and it does not look as though the situation has changed in that regard. With that in mind, Slot needs to steer clear of any reliance on the 28-year-old ahead of what could be an intense title race.

Jota Unfit to Start Against Southampton

Slot must not rely on the forward if he is to bring the league title to Merseyside this term

Speaking ahead of the clash with the Saints, Slot provided the latest update on Jota's fitness:

"Diogo would have been definitely one that it was ideal for him to play, But after the [Fulham] game he wasn't completely fit, so he didn't train with us yesterday. Let's see if he can train with us today. "Don't expect him to start [against Southampton]. Hopefully he can make some minutes, but don't expect him to start tomorrow."

This is not the first occasion in which the £140k-per-week star has missed out on a starting 11 spot due to a fitness setback. Just this season, Jota has been absent from 13 games already in the 2024/25 season for Liverpool, due to a muscle injury which meant he was sidelined for two months. He was afforded an 11-minute substitute cameo in the dying embers of the tie with the Cottagers, which was his first appearance since October, but with the issue returning so early, it's a reason to be concerned for supporters.

Last campaign, Liverpool struggled to maintain a title challenge for the course of the entire season, and injuries to several players, including Jota, played a key role in their eventual slip in form. The former Wolves forward incurred a number of injuries that term and spent 101 days - over three months - on the sidelines as a result. If Slot is to avoid letting history repeat itself, he must shift his dependence away from Jota, despite his impressive scoring record.

Diogo Jota's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 8 Minutes played 504 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots per 90 2.86 Key passes per 90 0.89

With five goals in 11 appearances this season across all competitions, averaging 0.68 goals per 90 minutes, Jota has been a useful threat in front of goal for the Reds. He has delivered many clutch moments in the past, such as the late goal against Fulham, which has made him a fan favourite at Anfield. However, with his fitness track record in mind, expecting, and further depending on, more of the same could prove to be detrimental in the long run.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 17/12/2024.