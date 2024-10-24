Graham Potter says Arne Slot has made things 'very stable' during the first few months of his tenure at Liverpool and has changed the playing style 'bit by bit' after taking over from Jurgen Klopp this summer.

The Dutch tactician has enjoyed a record-breaking start at Anfield, as Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League means Liverpool have won 11 of their opening 12 games of the season for the first time in the club’s history. It is also the first time the Reds have won six successive away games at the start of a campaign.

Speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, Potter highlighted key changes Slot has introduced after his stellar start.

The former Chelsea and Brighton boss suggested Liverpool are now playing more patient football under the Dutch tactician, both in build-up play and in defence, and he is interested in how the Reds can maintain a similar approach deeper into the season:

“Football coaching and management is very easy, when your team's winning, everyone's fit, and everyone knows each other, and partnerships are there, so everything's fine. “It's when things get unstable that is where it's tricky. And I think for Slot, what he's done is he's made it very stable. “The playing style has changed bit by bit. They build up a bit more patiently now, they press a bit more patiently now. So I'm interested in how they can maintain that.”

Despite blistering goalscoring numbers from the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, Liverpool’s strengths this season lie in front of their own goal.

The Reds have by far the best defensive record in the Premier League, having only conceded three goals in their opening eight matches and faced 64 shots, with just 24 of those attempts being on target.

Slot's men will now look to extend their impressive run in Sunday’s showdown with Arsenal at the Emirates in another challenging test.

The Reds will then face Brighton twice – in the Premier League and EFL Cup – before taking on Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Arne Slot's Liverpool Record (2024) Games 12 Wins 11 Draws 0 Losses 1 Goals scored 26 Goals conceded 5 Points per game 2.75

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.