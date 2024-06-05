Highlights Joe Gomez may be at risk of less game time if Liverpool seek a new centre-back, subject to Arne Slot's approval.

Gomez's role at Liverpool has changed due to strong competition from young players like Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool will involve Arne Slot in transfer discussions to determine the future of players like Joe Gomez.

Joe Gomez is a player who could face the Liverpool chopping block in the coming weeks should the Reds look to sign a new centre-back - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the England international will have to pass Arne Slot's test if he is to stay at Anfield in the future.

Gomez, who was described as 'exceptional' by the Reds boss, joined Liverpool towards the start of the Jurgen Klopp era after progressing through the ranks at Charlton Athletic, and whilst it took him a bit of time to force his way into the starting XI, the London-born star has certainly become part of the furniture on Merseyside with over 240 appearances in the Premier League, Champions League and more. But that could change if Slot feels fit to bring in another centre-back that would push Gomez further down the pecking order.

Joe Gomez: Transfer News Latest

The Liverpool defender has been linked with an exit

He's a player that is rarely linked with a move away from Liverpool, but with Conor Bradley coming through the ranks at right-back, Gomez is no longer Trent Alexander-Arnold's immediate backup and with Jarell Quansah enduring a strong first campaign that has seen him pushed into England's provisional 33-man squad for the European Championships, competition is looking tougher than ever for Gomez.

Joe Gomez's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =8th Clearances Per Game 1.4 7th Tackles Per Game 1.5 =7th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =9th Match rating 6.60 19th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 05/06/2024

As a result, the Anfield Watch reported in May that Gomez had asked the club to listen to any offers for him; not necessarily pushing for a move, but rather being open to a fresh challenge where first-team football would be the norm for a player of his quality, with Jurgen Klopp having called him "exceptional" in March.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for his services but any deal seems unlikely given the talent they have at centre-back in Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Diego Carlos amongst others - with Unai Emery preferring attacking full-backs such as Lucas Digne, as opposed to defensive-minded stars such as Gomez.

Romano: "Liverpool Want to Involve Arne Slot"

The Dutchman will run the rule over his talented squad

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that Gomez will be a part of transfer discussions amongst Liverpool recruitment chiefs - with Slot also being present for talks on his future. He said:

"So, I think on these kind of players, it always depends on the possibilities they have on the market in terms of proposals. "Then, on Arne Slot, Liverpool really want to involve the manager in the transfer discussions they will have on every single player - including Joe Gomez. "I think starting from this week they will have conversations with the coach, see what he wants to do with the players, and we will see from there."

Liverpool's Centre Back Search

The Reds are in the hunt for a new defender

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Portuguese duo Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio, whilst Frankfurt's Willian Pacho has been strongly linked with a switch to Merseyside, as has Chelsea starlet Levi Colwill - who missed out on a place in the England team thanks to injury and Quansah's form being enough to tempt Gareth Southgate to put him into the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Gomez has never scored for Liverpool.

Whoever Liverpool sign will be expected to oust Konate from the squad and partner Van Dijk, which could be a tough ordeal with the Frenchman showcasing his quality on more than one occasion; though with Gomez potentially out of the picture, it may mean Liverpool will have to promote a young centre-back such as Sepp van den Berg.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.