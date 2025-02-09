Despite the initial worries over their post-Jurgen Klopp era, Arne Slot has instilled a sense of confidence at Liverpool – but seven months into the Dutchman’s tenure, reports have suggested that two senior players could be on the chopping board in the future.

At the time of writing, the ex-Feyenoord chief has won 17 of his opening matches in charge of the Reds, who sit at the top of the Premier League with a six-point buffer on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. They’re also performing at Europe’s top table.

The likes of Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch have both found their feet in Slot's engine, proving to be key members when the table toppers are firing on all cylinders. That is not the case for all players, though, and their futures are in doubt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In October, Slot became the first Liverpool manager in history to win as many as nine of his first 10 games in charge at Anfield.

According to Anfield Watch, the Reds – who remain fighting on all fronts – are monitoring the future of Diogo Jota, one of the few players who have never lost when scoring in a Premier League game, despite his potent nature in front of goal.

Jota has plundered eight goals and two assists in 978 minutes of action in all competitions this campaign – but reports believe that he could be on his way out, with the report insisting that Slot is frustrated with the Portuguese’s output.

When fit and firing, there’s the suggestion that he’s Liverpool’s best line-leader. His issue, however, is remaining away from the treatment table. Having missed plenty of outings through injury, the Porto-born star has just seven Premier League starts to his name in 2024/25.

As well as the former Wolverhampton Wanderer talisman, it has been reported that tricky forward Luis Diaz – widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League at the moment – would also be considered for a sale in the summer.

Entering the final two years of his current deal, there is belief that the Colombian will be a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Anfield Watch report that Slot has become ‘frustrated’ with the 28-year-old as his maiden season at the helm has progressed.

This season alone, Diaz has scored 12 goals – eight of them in England’s top flight – in 32 appearances. Though, he has since experienced a downturn in performances, and he reportedly isn’t seen as a reliable outlet.