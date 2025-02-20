Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been linked with a move away from Anfield after being told he does not fit into Arne Slot's plans.

According to a report from Football Insider, Portuguese international Diogo Jota could leave Liverpool, with the Reds keen on exploring other striker options this summer.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star has failed to nail down a permanent role in the starting eleven under new boss, Slot, after making his £45 million move to the red side of Merseyside back in the summer of 2020.

Part of this is because he has missed 15 games across all competitions through injury this season, whereas other players in his position, namely: Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, have been available throughout the campaign, and have made a big impact in Arne Slot's first Premier League term - Diaz netting nine Premier League goals, Gakpo with eight.

Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota to Join Premier League Rivals?

Diogo Jota Linked With Move to Arsenal, But Could Liverpool Use Jota in Swap Deal?

The report suggests that a number of Saudi Arabian clubs have shown an interest in the 28-year-old, described as the club's "best finisher" by Jamie Carragher, as have Liverpool's Premier League rivals Arsenal.

While Jota has not made many starts this season, especially in the Premier League (nine), he has still managed to conjure up a very respectable eight goals and three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions. The Portuguese international is one of the most versatile forwards in the Premier League because of his ability to play as a number nine, a number ten, and out on the left wing where he can cut inside onto his favoured right-foot.

There is no questioning Jota's ability, because we have seen that in the Premier League over the last few years for both Wolves and Liverpool, having scored 62 goals in 180 Premier League appearances. But, it seems as though his time with the Reds is coming to an end - simply because there are other players in his position that the Dutch manager trusts more.

With Liverpool showing interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, perhaps the Reds could use Diogo Jota to help facilitate a deal to bring Isak to Anfield in the summer of 2025.

Stats taken from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 20/02/25.