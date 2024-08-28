Key Takeaways Arne Slot & Erik ten Hag have faced off four times, each with 2 wins in Eredivisie matchups.

Their games have been entertaining down the years, with Ajax beating Feyenoord 3-2 in their last meeting in 2022.

Slot's Liverpool beat Man Utd in pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag face off for the first time in the Premier League on Sunday, September 1st, as Manchester United host Liverpool. The Red Devils struggled to an eighth placed finish in 2023/24, finishing 31 points behind their rivals Manchester City. Ten Hag won the FA Cup final against City, meaning he kept his job following a review from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS. Meanwhile, Slot finished second in the Eredivisie at Feyenoord and won the KNVB Cup, earning himself the head coach role at Liverpool.

The two Dutch coaches have met four times in their careers as of August 2024. Ten Hag was the Ajax head coach for all four of these matches, while Slot was at AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord. Here is a complete guide to the head-to-head record between the two managers, analysing every game between one another.

Matches between Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag so far Home Team Away Team Result Date Competition AZ Alkmaar Ajax 1-0 December 15th, 2019 Eredivisie Ajax AZ Alkmaar 0-2 March 1st, 2020 Eredivisie Feyenoord Ajax 0-2 December 19th, 2021 Eredivisie Ajax Feyenoord 3-2 March 20th, 2022 Eredivisie

Related Every Man Utd Signing Erik ten Hag had Already Managed Ranked from Best to Worst The Dutchman has had plenty of highs and lows at Old Trafford and it shows in the quality of his transfers, many of which came from Ajax.

Head-To-Head Record

Honours even heading to Old Trafford

Close

Slot and ten Hag have two wins apiece when they have faced off against each other in the Eredivisie. The Liverpool head coach won the first two matches against ten Hag when he was at AZ Alkmaar during the 2019/20 campaign. However, last season's FA Cup winner bounced back by doing the double against Slot's Feyenoord in the 2021/22 Eredivisie. Speaking to the Dutch media about the arrival of the new Liverpool head coach, ten Hag said:

“We’ve played against each other before, of course, but I think that’s really great. Also for Dutch football, for our coach training. I think the fact that there are now two Dutch managers at the helm at Liverpool and Manchester United is fantastic for our football.”

The games between the two managers are often exciting affairs due to their attacking principles. Both were renowned for their possession-based styles at Ajax and Feyenoord, resulting in a five-goal thriller in their last game against each other in March 2022. Ahead of their first Premier League clash in September, we have outlined every match between the two managers.

Arne Slove vs Erik ten Hag: Head-To-Head Record Arne Slot wins 2 Draws 0 Erik ten Hag wins 2

Related Arne Slot Liverpool Tactic Baffles Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were left confused by the unusual tactic from the new Liverpool manager.

AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Ajax

December 15th, 2019

AZ Alkmaar came into their home match against Ajax in December 2019 after six wins in a row. During this run, they conceded zero goals, scoring 17, including a 4-0 away win at PSV Eindhoven. This left them three points behind ten Hag's Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie table. The first half was a cagey affair with limited chances for both teams. Slot opted for a more counter-attacking approach, while Ajax looked disjointed as they looked to avoid three defeats in a row.

Ajax dominated the second half, with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Edson Alvarez coming close to opening the scoring. However, a corner in the last minute was headed in by Myron Boadu to give Alkmaar all three points. Ajax had lost three games in a row for the first time in two decades, while Slot's side had drawn level with their title rivals.

Key Information Stadium AFAS Stadium Attendance 17,002 AZ Alkmaar goalscorers Myron Boadu: 90' Ajax goalscorers N/A

Related 5 Things Learned From Arne Slot’s First Liverpool Game at Anfield Arne Slot's first game as Liverpool manager in front of the Anfield crowd went extremely well - some hints at future plans were taken from the match.

Ajax 0-2 AZ Alkmaar

March 1st, 2020

Like the first head-to-head match between Slot and ten Hag, Alkmaar came into this match three points behind the Amsterdam giants. An early mistake by Daley Blind was pounced on by Fredrik Midtsjo, who played through Boadu, and his low strike sent Alkmaar into the lead after only four minutes.

Slot's team continued to create chances throughout the match as they intensely pressed Ajax's backline. They had a goal disallowed in the 63rd minute as Oussama Idrissi was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build up. He made sure his name was on the scoresheet, though, lobbing Andre Onana 10 minutes later to secure a valuable three points. After this match, both teams played one more Eredivisie game before the season was abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key Information Stadium Johan Cruijff Arena Attendance 52,707 Ajax goalscorers N/A AZ Alkmaar goalscorers Myron Boadu: 4', Ousaama Idrissi: 74'

Related Arne Slot’s Unusual 4-2-4 Formation Explained Liverpool lined up in an unusual formation against Real Betis as Arne Slot picked up his first win as the club's manager.

Feyenoord 0-2 Ajax

December 19th, 2021

This was the first meeting between the two head coaches in 'De Klassieker'. Ten Hag's Ajax came into this game having lost only two games in the league. The match was closely contested, with both teams setting up in 4-2-3-1 formations and the possession stats similar throughout. Ajax broke the deadlock just before half-time as Marcos Senesi was unable to stop the ball from going into his own net. The opening half saw neither side register a shot on target, but ten Hag's side had edged infront.

Feyenoord pushed for an equaliser after the break, but Ajax's defence stood firm. This led to a flurry of counter attacking opportunities for Ajax, and they won a penalty with only 10 minutes to go after a foul from Reiss Nelson. Dusan Tadic slotted the penalty home despite Justin Bijlow getting a hand on it, meaning ten Hag walked away from Rotterdam with three points.

Key Information Stadium De Kuip Attendance 0 Feyenoord goalscorers N/A Ajax goalscorers Marcos Senesi: 44', Dusan TadicL 81'

Related What Happened to Erik ten Hag’s Ajax That Reached 2019 UCL Semi-Finals A closer look at what happened to Erik ten Hag's Ajax players who reached the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final.

Ajax 3-2 Feyenoord

March 20th, 2022

The last match between Slot and ten Hag in the Eredivisie was a five-goal thriller that saw Ajax come from behind to win the game. De Godenzonen had just been eliminated from the Champions League, losing to Benfica in the Round of 16. Their European hangover was evident in the first half, as Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring after only eight minutes. Sebastian Haller equalised in the 24th minute, but Ajax were level for only four minutes as Feyenoord's Guus Till put the visitors back in front. Cyriel Dessers missed a big chance to extend their lead before the break, but he sent the ball wide.

Ajax dominated the second half, limiting Feyenoord to zero shots on target. They equalised with 12 minutes to go, with Dusan Tadic scoring from a free-kick. There was time for a winner, and in the 86th minute, Antony slotted a cutback from Nicolas Tagliafico to send the home crowd wild. The Brazilian winger was then sent off in added time for a second yellow, but Ajax held on to win the derby and move 11 points clear of Slot's Feyenoord. After the game, ten Hag expressed his excitement about the performance levels of his side, especially after the break. He said:

"In the last 30, 35 minutes we completely outplayed Feyenoord. The players who were on the pitch had the spirit."

Key Information Stadium Johan Cruijff Arena Attendance 54,709 Ajax goalscorers Sebastian Haller: 24', Dusan Tadic: 78', Antony: 86' Feyenoord goalscorers Luis Sinisterra: 8', Guus Til: 28'

Related Ajax vs Feyenoord: head to head record Who rules when it comes to the Netherlands' biggest clubs?

2024/25 Premier League Matches

When the pair will meet

Man United and Liverpool played each other in an August pre-season friendly match in the USA. Slot's team won 3-0, thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. The Dutch head coach will be hoping for the same result when he travels to Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1st. This will be the first time he faces ten Hag in a Premier League match, following the four Eredivisie clashes.

The two sides meet at Anfield in January 2025 - the pairs first matches of the calendar year. Of course, they could also meet in domestic competitions. Last year, they met in the FA Cup quarter-final when United dramatically won 4-3 in the last minute of extra-time.

Manchester United vs Liverpool - 2024/25 Premier League Fixtures Match Date Venue Competition Manchester United vs Liverpool September 1st, 2024 Old Trafford Premier League Liverpool vs Manchester United January 4th, 2025 Anfield Premier League

Related Man Utd vs Liverpool: Rivalry Origins, Head-To-Head, Best Matches And More In a bitter rivalry between two of England's most successful clubs, Manchester United and Liverpool are heavyweights with a long-running history.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 28/08/24.