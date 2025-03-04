It has been revealed exactly what Arne Slot said to referee Michael Oliver following Liverpool's explosive 2-2 draw with Everton in February. The Dutchman was sent off by Oliver after the full-time whistle, and has subsequently been handed a touchline ban as a result of his actions.

The former Feyenoord boss has already served one of his two games, that coming in last week's win over Newcastle, and he is said to miss the clash with Southampton this weekend. However, it has now been confirmed exactly what Slot said to Oliver in order to land himself in trouble.

Slot Tells Oliver He's To Blame if Liverpool Don't Win League

The Dutchman used plenty of expletives in his conversation

As revealed in the FA's written reasons as to why Slot was handed a ban, it has been claimed that the coach had told the match official he had "f*****g give them everything," before going on to say that "if we don’t win the league, I’ll f*****g blame you." Slot is also alleged to have said to Oliver that he hoped he was happy with his performance, as the referee was accused of making questionable decisions that would end up benefitting the Toffees.

In his defence, Slot argued that the language he used was different, stating that he had actually told the 40-year-old "if we don't win the league, I will have you to thank for that." However, the FA argued that the discrepancy in the choice of words did not alter the action, meaning that Slot was still subject to disciplinary action.

As well as the touchline ban, Slot received a £70,000 fine, while his assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, was given a £7,000 fine for his role in proceedings. This is the second time this season the Dutchman has been hit with a touchline ban, having previously had to watch from the stands as his side took on Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Slot will, however, be pitchside on Wednesday night as Liverpool travel to the French capital to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 tie. As the ban only counts for English competitions, the Liverpool boss will be able to lead his team out in European action. The Reds have been tipped as one of the favourites to go all the way in the competition, giving Slot the opportunity for an historic domestic and European double in his first season in charge.