The 23-year-old midfielder was captain at Feyenoord under Slot before moving to Benfica.

Kokcu may cost a significant fee as he’s rumoured to have a £128m release clause in his contract.

Liverpool’s new era under head coach Arne Slot is about to get underway after the club confirmed his appointment earlier this week. The Dutchman formally takes charge in early June, but the transfer rumours are already dominating the headlines with Orkun Kokcu the latest player linked.

The former Feyenoord captain is currently playing in the Primeira Liga with Benfica, with Liverpool turning to the Portuguese market numerous times in recent years with the additions of Luis Diaz from Porto and Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Kokcu was born in the Netherlands, but he plays for the Turkey national team. He is a product of the FC Groningen academy and he moved to Feyenoord as a youngster in 2014. He made his senior debut for the club in 2018 at the age of 17 and he went on to make over 170 appearances for the club across all competitions and also took on the captaincy.

Liverpool Make Kokcu a ‘Target’

His move to Benfica hasn't worked out

Slot could be set for a reunion with one of his former players, according to Turkish outlet Fotospor. Besiktas had been linked with a move for the player and had been scouting him, but it now seems the player could be bound for Anfield.

The report claims Kokcu is the first player Slot wants to bring to Liverpool as he was an integral player for him at Feyenoord. He left the Dutch side last summer to join Benfica for a fee of €25m, but the move didn’t quite go to plan, as per De Telegraaf.

Regardless, Kokcu - whom Dutch journalist Marcel Van der Kraan said was "similar to Phil Foden" last year - has still produced decent numbers this season and helped guide his side to a second placed finish in the league. However, Liverpool would face competition for the player as Besiktas also hold an interest, while reports claimed Manchester United were also interested in him prior to his move to Portugal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kokcu scored seven goals and registered 11 assists in all competitions for Benfica in the 2023/24 season

Kokcu is also under contract at Benfica until 2028, which could prove to be a sticking point for Liverpool. While Fotospor suggest it is not yet clear how big of a transfer fee would be required, The Standard has since reported there may be a release clause of £128m in his contract.

Chelsea ‘Hijack’ Teun Koopmeiners Move

The Blues could beat Liverpool to his signature

Another of Slot’s former players Liverpool have been linked with is Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. Tuttosport claimed the Reds were among the clubs keen on signing the 26-year-old this summer.

However, reports from Italy now suggest Chelsea are the latest club to join the race for the player, as per TuttoJuve. Koopmeiners is under contract at Atalanta until 2027 and it has been suggested he will cost potential suitors £51m.

The Dutch midfielder has had an impressive campaign for his club, scoring 15 goals and registering seven assists across all competitions this term. He has also played a significant role in their route to the Europa League final, in which they knocked out Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the quarter-final stage.

