It's been a fairly good start to life at Liverpool for Arne Slot but the Reds suffered a setback last weekend as they lost 1-0 at Anfield to Nottingham Forest.

They bounced back from that Premier League defeat with an impressive 3-1 away victory against AC Milan midweek in the Champions League. They now have four wins and one defeat from their opening five games under the Dutch coach.

Their next task will be to host Bournemouth in the league on Saturday afternoon but that fixture already looks to be trickier than expected after a big blow. Indeed, goalkeeper Alisson is reportedly a 'doubt' to take on the Cherries after picking up an injury.

If the Brazilian can't get himself fit, Slot will have no choice but to put his faith in backup shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher. While it will be daunting to lose arguably the world's best goalkeeper, the Irishman is a more than capable deputy.

Kelleher Could Step in For Injured Alisson

Goalkeeper unhappy after Reds denied summer exit

Perhaps the biggest concern for Liverpool will be the mentality of their alternative 'keeper. After all, it was expected that he would leave the club in the summer but no deal ever materialised.

In fact, while away on international duty in September, Kelleher made it clear just how unhappy he was not to get his move. He told the press:

"I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out. The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction. "Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like that's 100% my decision but at times it's not always in my hands. It's been reported that Liverpool have rejected a few bids as well. My ambition is clear that I think I'm good enough and I want to go out and prove it."

Liverpool also went out and signed Giorgi Mamardashvili – who has been loaned back to Valencia but will likely be viewed as Alisson's long-term replacement – meaning Kelleher might not be the happiest camper.

But at the very least he should be determined to prove his quality if given the chance to impress against Bournemouth on the weekend. He does have a pretty good track record of providing cover for Alisson too. As evidenced by the £10k-p/w star's displays last term.

Kelleher Impressed in Alisson's Absence Last Term

Played 26 times in total

While yet to play a single minute so far this season – sitting on the bench for all five games to date – Kelleher managed a notable 26 appearances in total last term. Alisson struggled with a hamstring injury and the 31-year-old may be set to carry more fitness woes into the current campaign.

If this is the case, there should be no major qualms over the Irishman. In 26 games last term, he let in 36 goals and kept 5 clean sheets – famously keeping out Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, won on penalties. Alisson had a slightly better record, with 32 conceded in 32 games as well as 11 clean sheets. But it wasn't a worryingly significant drop-off.

When comparing their Premier League performance last term, the signs are also pretty promising. Indeed, per 90, the 25-year-old only conceded 0.03 more goals and has a slightly worse save percentage, while facing a similar amount of shots.

His pass completion rate is also just a little poorer than the Brazilian's and that comes while averaging more touches on the ball – showing just how comfortable he is to play out of the back.

Premier League Form 2023/24 Stats per 90 Alisson Kelleher Goals Against 1.07 1.10 Shots on Target Against 3.89 3.80 Saves 2.86 2.80 Save Percentage 73.4% 71.1% Clean Sheet 0.29 0.20 Pass Completion 86.3% 81.2% Touches 42.7 45.7

After Kelleher expressed his frustration at not being able to leave, Slot was actually quite sympathetic, praising the Irishman for his desire to play. The Dutchman said: "I would be really worried if a player came out and said, ‘I don’t care about playing first-team football, I like it so much on the bench and want to stay there for the rest of my life’. That would be a bigger worry for me. It is normal they want to play but also normal that a club as big as this – trying to compete for trophies – has more than 11 players that can play.

“As long as they accept their situation – not accept in a way that they don’t care but accept it in a way that they can help the team whenever they have to. This is a good place to be in. Caoimh has shown many times in the past few years and even in pre-season that he is ready when we need him."

With everything taken into account, it seems as though Slot has fairly positive feelings towards his backup. If the manager is forced to play Kelleher due to Alisson's injury, he can be trusted to do a fine job against Bournemouth.

Statsvia FBREF and Transfermarkt- correct as of 20-09-24