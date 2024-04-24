Highlights Arne Slot is 'super keen' on becoming Liverpool's new manager and is already discussing contract terms with the club.

The Dutchman has given his 'green light' to the move to Anfield.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool may need to pay Feyenoord £9m+ to secure the 45-year-old.

Liverpool are negotiating Arne Slot’s contract terms after getting the green light from the Dutchman as the Reds seek to appoint their new manager, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League side have been on the lookout for a Jurgen Klopp replacement since the German announced he will depart at the end of the season back in January, and look to have found their man.

The Feyenoord boss is reportedly getting closer to making the switch from mainland Europe to England, largely thanks to the Eredivisie side's understanding and respect for their manager's wishes.

Slot ‘Super keen’ on Liverpool Move

Slot is known to be ‘super keen’ on succeeding Klopp at Anfield, according to highly respected journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He said on his X account:

“Liverpool are already discussing contract terms with Arne Slot, represented by Rafaela Pimenta.” “No issues as he’s super keen. He’s given his green light to the move on Tuesday, after initial positive contact. Meanwhile, #LFC discussing compensation fee with Feyenoord.”

The 45-year old is keen on making the next step in his short but impressive stint in management at both AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord over the last five years.

Feyenoord Will Allow Slot to Leave for Right Fee

After three successful years at the Dutch side, Slot has guided the team to the Eredivisie title last season, as well as a UEFA Europa League final defeat to Roma.

Since he took over at the club in 2021, Slot has managed 144 games in all competitions. Of those 144, Slot has guided Feyenoord to 93 wins, 27 draws and 24 defeats, which sees his win percentage stand at an impressive 70.4%.

The Dutchman’s impressive stint at Feyenoord has developed a progressive and fluent style of play and has drawn Liverpool’s attention.

Arne Slot's record at Feyenoord Season Points-per-game (Eredivisie) 2021/22 2.1 2022/23 2.4 2023/24 2.4*

Understanding that becoming manager of one of the biggest clubs in the world, Feyenoord have respected Slot's wishes and are allowing him to negotiate with the Reds.

But, they of course want compensation, which, according to Melisaa Reddy, will cost the Reds approximately £9m if they are to get their man.

Slot's Competition Appears to be Dwindling

With Slot now the clear favourite for the job, recent candidates in the form of Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi seem to be disappearing.

Amorim has reportedly been in talks with West Ham about taking over from David Moyes at the end of the season, while talk of Brighton boss De Zerbi replacing Klopp has gone quiet.

Thiago Motta, Thomas Tuchel and current Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders are next in the running, but there has been no concrete evidence that Liverpool are currently or have ever considered any of the trio for the position.

Perhaps Liverpool's primary target following the news of Klopp's departure was Xabi Alonso, who has made a brilliant start to management.

Alonso is a former Liverpool player who has guided Bayer Leverkuson to a first ever Bundesliga title this season, and the Spaniard confirmed several months ago that he intends to remain at the German club for the foreseeable future.

Statistics correct as of 24-04-24.