In their latest Premier League fixture, Liverpool started very slowly against Brighton. Truth be told, they were somewhat fortunate to only be one goal down at half-time.

However, after Arne Slot gave the squad a firm but calm talking to during the break, they responded well. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah were ultimately enough to turn the game around as the Reds picked up all three points and moved to the very top of the league table.

Speaking to the press after the game, manager Slot detailed what he did and said at half-time to inspire the comeback.

Arne Slot's Half-Time Talk

"It wasn’t that I was screaming or fuming around"

As quoted by Goal, the Dutchman explained how he gave his players a reality check during the break. However, he didn't completely lose it with them and give it the full Sir Alex Ferguson hairdryer treatment, but rather simply laid out what must improve in terms of their intensity.

He told reporters: "First of all, credit to Brighton the way they showed up over here," he told reporters. "They showed a lot of composure, they were not afraid to play. They play out from the back really well. A lot of energy without the ball. And we didn’t show up at all, in every part of the game, maybe except for the set-pieces part.

"So, we changed a bit of tactics but that had nothing to do with ball possession, that had nothing to do with us coming out stronger in the second half, it all had to do that the players showed a different attitude and different intensity. Therefore, I said a few things and we showed a few things, but it wasn’t that I was screaming or fuming around. It’s just making sure the players understand that this was not enough, and I think they felt it themselves as well."

Whatever Slot said clearly worked as fellow Dutchman Gakpo levelled things after 70 minutes and then less than 120 seconds later, Salah had put the home team ahead in front of a jubilant Anfield crowd.

Following a bright start to the season, Liverpool have picked up 25 points and have established a two-point lead over Manchester City in second, who lost 2-1 to Bournemouth on the same day.