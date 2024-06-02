Highlights Arne Slot formally took charge as Liverpool’s new head coach on June 1

The former Feyenoord boss has reportedly already discussed a move for Santiago Gimenez with Liverpool bosses

The Mexico international is wanted by a number of top European clubs this summer

As is often the case when a new manager takes charge of a football club, Liverpool have been linked with a number of their new head coach’s players both past and present.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot began his new job at Anfield on June 1, succeeding the club’s most successful manager in recent history, Jurgen Klopp. In the weeks that followed the announcement Slot was to take the reins, numerous reports emerged linking Liverpool with names that had played under the Dutchman.

Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who currently plays for Atalanta, but played for Slot at AZ Alkmaar, was among them. Benfica’s Orkun Kokcu, who was previously captain of the manager’s Feyenoord team, has also been tentatively linked in recent weeks.

Slot has ‘discussed’ Giminez with Reds bosses

Liverpool could move for the striker

The latest name to emerge as a possible target for Liverpool is Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who has been described as 'sensational' by journalist Graeme Bailey. The 23-year-old forward thrived under Slot following his arrival in the Netherlands in 2022 as he started 29 of the club’s 34 Eredivisie fixtures last term. He helped lead the team to a second placed finish in the league, as well as KNVB Cup glory. They were, however, knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage and failed to progress out of the play-off round in the Europa League.

KEY GIVEMESPORT STATISTIC: Gimenez has scored an impressive 49 goals in his 86 appearances across all competitions for Feyenoord.

According to CaughtOffside, Slot has already discussed the Mexico international with Liverpool’s hierarchy and highlighted him as a player with strong potential to succeed in the Premier League. However, it remains to be seen whether those conversations translate into concrete interest in Gimenez, who is under contract at Feyenoord until 2027 and could command a record fee for a player from the Eredivisie, as per 90min.

The record currently stands at the £81.3m Manchester United paid for Antony from Ajax in 2022. That transfer is closely followed by Frenkie de Jong, who joined Barcelona in 2019 and Matthijs de Ligt, who made the switch to Juventus that same year.

Europe’s elite circle for Gimenez

Liverpool face stiff competition

Liverpool aren’t the only European giant rumoured to hold an interest in Gimenez, with Premier League rivals Tottenham and Serie A behemoth AC Milan also vying for his signature.

AC Milan’s reported interest stems from the departure of Olivier Giroud and Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has reported the club view Gimenez as a ‘concrete’ target this summer.

However, it is GIVEMESPORT’s understanding Tottenham are intensifying their interest in the striker and have pinpointed him as a priority transfer this summer. After parting ways with talisman Harry Kane 12 months ago, Spurs are seemingly also ready cut ties with Richarlison and view Gimenez as a standout replacement.